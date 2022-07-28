Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Giovedì 28 Luglio 2022
Aggiornato: 16:00
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

16:17 Omicidio Vassallo, svolta nell'inchiesta: 9 indagati

16:04 E' morto Bernard Cribbins, attore di 'Doctor Who' aveva 93 anni

15:52 Federugby e Credito Sportivo ancora insieme per lo sviluppo della palla ovale

15:51 'Even', un film sul femminicidio al Link-Tropea Communication Meeting

15:51 Covid oggi Abruzzo 2.195 contagi e 20 morti: bollettino 28 luglio

15:40 Mannheimer: "Forza Italia al 20%? Possibile se Berlusconi fa campagna straordinaria"

15:32 Il credito specializzato nei primi tre mesi del 2022 ha superato i livelli pre-pandemia

15:27 Figc, sì a multiproprietà club fino al 2028

15:23 Elezioni, sondaggista Noto: "20% a Fi con Berlusconi? Se sarà campagna di valore, + 6-7%"

15:20 F1, Vettel annuncia il ritiro: "Lascio dopo Mondiale 2022"

15:16 Covid oggi Calabria 2.201 contagi e 5 morti: bollettino 28 luglio

15:06 Elezioni 2022, Conte: "M5S non esclude dialogo con Pd"

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

New Lime Injection Solution for EAF Steel Plants Due to Global Partnership Between Storage & Transfer Technologies (STT) and Schenck Process

28 luglio 2022 | 14.01
LETTURA: 2 minuti

MILTON, ON, July 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Storage & Transfer Technologies (STT), a wholly owned subsidiary of Carmeuse, in partnership with Schenck Process, is excited to launch a new lime injection system for electric arc furnace steel plants globally. This collaboration combines the expertise of each company's focus on lime handling, dense phase conveyance and lime manufacturing to bring an effective offering to the market. Customized to meet each steel plant's site and lime requirements, the system components include truck offloading, silo storage, pneumatic conveying, piping and controls up to the injection nozzle. This system can be installed in new sites or integrated into existing sites.

Safe, efficient, accurate, and reliable operation is ensured through decades of knowledge in lime manufacturing, lime conveyance and steel industry experience.

"No other company can bring together this range of expertise from how the raw material characteristics and manufacturing impact the flowability, to how lime is transferred through the system, up to point of application" says Phil Piggott, Vice President of Sales & Marketing at Carmeuse. Quinn Shortal, Operations Director at STT notes that "each site has its own unique needs, and we work together with our customers to ensure the system is designed to fit specific requirements and exceed their expectations."

"We are very excited to partner with STT to provide the steel industry a more comprehensive and accurate lime injection solution, which is the culmination of many years of development and testing of injection technology by Schenck Process and builds upon its core competency in precision weighing and feeding" says Brad Suter, Director of Sales at Schenck Process.

For more information, visit: https://www.sttsystems.com/systems/lime-injection-systems

STT is a global company, founded in 1970, that designs, installs and maintains lime storage, handling, and slaking systems. We engineer solutions that fit our customers' needs and exceed their safety, efficiency, and reliability standards. We support our customers throughout the full life cycle of their system from design concept to installation through maintenance. STT is a wholly owned subsidiary of Carmeuse.

For further company news and information, please visit www.sttsystems.com

Carmeuse is a global manufacturer of lime and limestone products used in a variety of applications, founded in 1860 with a presence in Western, Central and Eastern Europe, North and South America, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. With global headquarters located in Louvain-la-Neuve (Belgium), the Carmeuse Group has approximately 4,500 employees and serves over 8,500 customers annually through a network of 80 plants and 50 limestone quarries.

For further company news and information, please visit www.carmeuse.com

Schenck Process is a global provider of sustainable products, integrated solutions, and services in mission-critical applications for bulk materials. Headquartered in Darmstadt, Germany, the Group has around 3,100 employees with a presence in over 21 countries across 6 continents focused on the food and mining markets, alongside chemicals and performance materials, and infrastructure and energy.

The product offering includes solutions for industrial weighing, feeding, conveying, pulverizing and classification, screening, mixing and blending, and associated digital applications.

For further company news and information, please visit www.schenckprocess.com

 

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
the system components Customized to meet up to the sistema
Vedi anche
News to go
Arriva il bonus bus, cosa c'è da sapere
News to go
Elezioni 2022, centrodestra: intesa nel vertice
News to go
Telefonate indesiderate, ecco RPO per bloccarle
News to go
Ragusa, Gdf Catania confisca 8 società a a imprenditore vicino a clan Stidda
News to go
Assalto al Congresso Usa, aperta indagine su Trump
News to go
Europeo femminile di calcio, domenica la finale Inghilterra-Germania
News to go
Covid, torna il lockdown a Wuhan
News to go
Dl semplificazioni, Federproprietà: "Complica accordi su contratti d'affitto"
News to go
Istat: crescita diseguale tra prezzi e stipendi in primo semestre 2022
News to go
Istat: a luglio crolla fiducia consumatori
News to go
'Elogio all'instabilità', per Mattarella un ventaglio evocativo
News to go
Foggia, bombe contro negozi: due arresti
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza