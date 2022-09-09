Cerca nel sito
 
Venerdì 09 Settembre 2022
Aggiornato: 11:44
comunicato stampa

New major survey presented at the EADV Congress finds 'healthy' suntan myths persist despite warnings about skin cancer and aging

09 settembre 2022 | 00.01
LETTURA: 2 minuti

8 in 10 Europeans believe tans are attractive with almost as many (73%) saying tans are healthy, according to a new study presented today at the 31st European Academy of Dermatology and Venereology (EADV) Congress.

MILAN, Sept. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- This is despite decades of awareness campaigns linking too much sun exposure to skin cancer and ageing in many countries.

Results from a survey, conducted by La Roche-Posay Laboratoires and IPSOS, of 17,000 people from 17 countries, including 6,000 people from the UK, Germany, France, Spain, Italy, and Russia, found the 'healthy tan' and other myths about sun safety are still very much alive in Europe and other countries.

Other myths included believing sun protection was not needed in cloudy weather and that you did not need sunscreen if you already had a tan.

People surveyed from non-European countries, including North and South America, Africa, Oceania, and Asia, were slightly less enthusiastic about suntans than Europeans, with 67% saying a tan was attractive and 59% believing a tan was healthy.

Although 92% of Europeans were aware of the skin ageing risks posed by the sun (86% outside of Europe), 84% of them admitted they did not protect themselves all year round (79% outside of Europe).

Commenting on the findings, lead researcher Prof. Thierry Passeron stated: "This research shows just how entrenched the "healthy" suntan myth is – even in those who have already suffered sun damage or developed skin cancer."

"We must drive awareness of the damage to skin cells caused by exposure to the sun, which can lead to photoaging and skin cancer. This is particularly important in Europe where sun protection appears most inadequate compared to other countries" added Prof. Thierry Passeron.

The survey also revealed that only 56% of Europeans know sun protection is useful when the weather is overcast (vs 64% outside of Europe), and 1 in 4 (24%) thought it was safe to go outside without sun protection when they were already tanned (vs 21% outside of Europe).

Only 1 in 10 (10%) of Europeans said they routinely or often used all forms of sun protection, such as applying sunscreen, staying in the shade, wearing a hat and protective clothing all year round, compared to 14% amongst those outside of Europe.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Arredamento_E_Design Salute_E_Benessere Turismo Economia_E_Finanza New major survey today at at EADV Congress
