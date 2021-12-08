Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Giovedì 09 Dicembre 2021
Aggiornato: 00:17
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

00:04 Variante Omicron in 57 paesi. Pfizer: "Terza dose vaccino la ferma"

00:03 Variante Omicron spaventa Gb: rischio 1 milione di casi

22:59 Covid oggi Francia, 61.340 contagi: nuovo record

22:44 Focolaio covid nel Tottenham, rinviato match con Rennes

22:23 "Braccio finto per vaccino, una protesta": parla il dentista (vaccinato) di Biella

21:53 Giletti, i no vax e il braccio di silicone: "Confronti in tv servono"

21:47 Variante Omicron, Ilaria Capua: "C'è buona notizia"

21:29 Champions, Atalanta-Villarreal rinviata a domani per neve

21:23 "Draghi leader più influente d'Europa"

21:04 Variante Omicron, smart working e mascherine: nuove misure in Gb

20:48 Champions, Juve-Malmoe 1-0: bianconeri primi nel girone

20:41 Musumeci inaugura il presepe nei Giardini di Palazzo d'Orleans

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FINTECH
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECNOLOGIA
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

New Medtech Survey Reveals Urgency to Harmonize Regulatory Processes and Streamline Submissions

08 dicembre 2021 | 13.04
LETTURA: 2 minuti

Medtech accelerating regulatory transformation to ensure global compliance with changing regulatory requirements

BARCELONA, Spain, Dec. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Modernizing regulatory operations is a top priority for medtech companies to accelerate submissions and reduce market entry barriers, according to the MedTech 2021 Regulatory Benchmark Report conducted by Veeva MedTech. The new research shows that more than half of medtech organizations are taking action by unifying regulatory operations across departments and geographies to eliminate data silos and ensure compliance.  

While the shift to streamline regulatory operations in medtech is underway, the survey indicates more work remains to eliminate manual processes, drive speed, and meet evolving regulations like EU MDR and IVDR. Only 17% of respondents say they have standard processes for managing content and global regulatory submissions, highlighting the industry-wide need to harmonize regulatory operations on a single, global digital system.

Two-thirds of respondents manage submission documents on local laptops, file shares, or regional document management systems, creating challenges with duplicate content and unreliable data. These issues can delay new product introductions and post-market compliance, challenges that impact the bottom line. The heavy reliance on manual processes for submission planning, tracking, and health authority interactions also increases compliance risk by limiting visibility into status and archives.

"The new EU MDR and upcoming IVDR changes require strict adherence for compliance. The more reliable regulatory data is, the easier it will be to adapt to this and future industry changes," said Seth Goldenberg, Ph.D., vice president, Veeva MedTech. "Transformation is underway as organizations adopt a single, digital regulatory solution to ensure consistency and compliance across global markets while speeding product development."

The Veeva MedTech 2021 Regulatory Benchmark Report examines the medical device and diagnostic industry's progress towards modernizing regulatory operations. The report gathers the experiences of regulatory affairs professionals from nearly 100 organizations around the globe, ranging from enterprise to midsize businesses. The study explored how MedTech companies manage global compliance and visibility, speed to market, post-market compliance, and regulatory modernization. The full report is available online here.

About Veeva SystemsVeeva is the global leader in cloud software for the life sciences industry. Committed to innovation, product excellence, and customer success, Veeva serves more than 1,000 customers, ranging from the world's largest pharmaceutical companies to emerging biotechs. As a Public Benefit Corporation, Veeva is committed to balancing the interests of all stakeholders, including customers, employees, shareholders, and the industries it serves. For more information, visit veeva.com/eu.

Contact:

Deivis MercadoVeeva Systems925-226-8821deivis.mercado@veeva.com

Kiran MayVeeva Systems+44-796-643-2912kiran.may@veeva.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1488285/Veeva_Systems_Logo.jpg 

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
EN00237 en US ICT ICT Altro Chimica_E_Farmacia Salute_E_Benessere Economia_E_Finanza Harmonize Regulatory Processes Medtech accelerating Regulatory transformation ispezione survey
Vedi anche
News to go
Egitto, Patrick Zaki libero dopo 22 mesi di carcere
News to go
Olimpiadi Pechino e boicottaggio diplomatico, interviene Malagò
News to go
Macbeth, grande successo per la prima alla Scala
News to go
Germania, Scholz nuovo cancelliere
News to go
Covid Campania, dati e contagi: ultimo bollettino
News to go
Covid Italia, il bollettino del 7 dicembre
News to go
Fermo, scoperto falso non vedente con invalidità
News to go
Olimpiadi, Pechino: "Usa pagheranno il boicottaggio dei Giochi"
News to go
Roma, Green pass falsi in vendita a 100 euro
News to go
Covid, Veneto verso la zona gialla per Natale
News to go
Calcio, stasera torna la Champions League
News to go
Minacce no vax a Fedriga, presidente Regioni sotto scorta
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza