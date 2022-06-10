Cerca nel sito
 
Venerdì 10 Giugno 2022
comunicato stampa

New Partners Join Heidrick & Struggles in Europe

10 giugno 2022 | 09.00
LETTURA: 2 minuti

LONDON, June 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Heidrick & Struggles (Nasdaq: HSII), a premier provider of global leadership advisory and on-demand talent solutions, added two consultants to its executive search business in Europe in April and May 2022.

"In today's business landscape, our clients are seeking nimble, high-performing leaders able to deliver real business impact," said Claire Skinner, Regional Leader, Europe. "I am very pleased that we are expanding our healthcare and life sciences practice with Silvia Eggenweiler and Aleid de Boer, who bring a combined 40 years of experience to the firm. Our clients will inevitably benefit from their deep understanding of the healthcare sector and the related talent and leadership needs."

Silvia Eggenweiler joined Heidrick & Struggles as a partner in the Frankfurt office, bringing more than 20 years of experience. Within the healthcare sector, Eggenweiler specializes in placing talent in local and international general management marketing and sales organizations. Previously, she was a partner in the life sciences and consumer goods practices of another global executive search firm.

Aleid de Boer joined Heidrick & Struggles as a partner in the Amsterdam office, bringing more than 20 years of experience. De Boer combines her work in consumer goods and retail with life sciences and healthcare, helping clients with leadership and succession, talent monitoring, and executive assessments. Before joining Heidrick & Struggles, she worked with other executive search firms.

Eggenweiler and de Boer represent two strategic female additions to the ranks of European partners at Heidrick & Struggles since the start of 2021. 

About Heidrick & StrugglesHeidrick & Struggles (Nasdaq: HSII) is a premier provider of global leadership advisory and on-demand talent solutions, serving the senior-level talent and consulting needs of the world's top organizations. In our role as trusted leadership advisors, we partner with our clients to develop future-ready leaders and organizations, bringing together our services and offerings in executive search, diversity and inclusion, leadership assessment and development, organization and team acceleration, culture shaping and on-demand, independent talent solutions. Heidrick & Struggles pioneered the profession of executive search more than 65 years ago. Today, the firm provides integrated talent and human capital solutions to help our clients change the world, one leadership team at a time.® www.heidrick.com

Heidrick & Struggles Media Contact:Chiara Pierdomenico+44 20 7075 4236cpierdomenico@heidrick.com 

 

articoli
in Evidenza