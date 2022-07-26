New promo on N1 Casino: Lucky Spin for every player

Recently, N1 Partners Group launched an exciting new promo for the N1 Casino project. Each player can get a guaranteed prize by completing tasks. Let's find out more about it.

GZIRA, Malta, July 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lucky Spin is a new promo that allows players to get additional prizes for their activity. The rules are simple: complete tasks, spin the wheel and win guaranteed prizes. You can complete both Silver and Gold Challenges to double your chances of winning big and get all the extra bonuses.

The new promo at N1 Casino has already caught the fancy of players from Germany, Switzerland, Canada, and others. The project has won a lot of new audiences, and the duration of the gaming session and the growth of rates have increased several times.

"We are constantly studying players' preferences: we conduct research and analyze our activities on projects. Players are eager to get a new experience from the game, and we decided to use the gamification element in the promo. And now we see users' interest in the new promo is only increasing. In the future, we plan that Lucky Spin will become available on other projects of the N1 Partners Group," notesYaroslav Laptev, Chief Product Officer of N1 Partners Group.

