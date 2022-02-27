Cerca nel sito
 
27 febbraio 2022
Aggiornato: 01:23
comunicato stampa

New Promotional video with Tadej Pogačar, world's best cyclist

27 febbraio 2022 | 15.20
LJUBLJANA, Slovenia, Feb. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In the video, Tadej Pogačar, the wonder boy who stunned the cycling world by winning Tour de France two times in a row, reveals the secret of his success and how he feels connected with Slovenia.

The story of "Pogi star", as often nicknamed, is a story of remarkable energy, team spirit and astonishing natural beauties of Slovenia. Few countries can compare in terms of natural diversity, which makes Slovenia one of Europe's most astonishing natural playgrounds. Sports is what unites us here in Slovenia and Slovenian athletes are the greatest ambassadors. The video brings you closer to the remarkable energy of Tadej Pogačar, while he trains for Tour de France 2022 on the most impressive and demanding cycling routes in Slovenia. Among the climbs shown in the video is also the Vršič mountain pass, which reaches an elevation of 1,611 meters and has 50 numbered hairpin bends like the famous Tour de France climb to Alpe d'Huez. 

The video, which was created in partnership with the STB and renowned photographer and director Ciril Jazbec, who also works with National Geographic, was premiered at the press conference at the Slovenian Pavillion at Expo Dubai, which Tadej Pogačar also attended. On this occasion, he emphasized that he has always been impressed by the beauties of Slovenia, especially by its unique natural characteristics: "I like to promote Slovenia a great outdoor destination for active holidays. I am glad that I can also contribute a stone to this mosaic and tell people how beautiful Slovenia really is. I am also proud of the video we created together with the Slovenian Tourist Board. These landscapes have shaped the way I cycle, and hardly any country can compare."

Tadej Pogačar is one of the most recognizable ambassadors of Slovenia since winning Tour de France for two times in a row. In the last two years, the number of his followers on the Instagram profile alone has grown by more than 870 %. This year, Slovenian Tourist Board has upgraded the partnership with him by launching a special promotional video that unveils Slovenia through his eyes. For years, the STB has formed partnerships with top Slovenian athletes, who help increase the visibility of Slovenia as a destination for active leisure time and sports tourism.

Video - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JEq4mY_zivkPhoto - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1754945/Slovenian_Tourist_Board.jpg

 

in Evidenza