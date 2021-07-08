Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Giovedì 08 Luglio 2021
Aggiornato: 21:53
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

21:40 Covid Usa, "tutti i ricoveri e le morti tra i non vaccinati"

21:17 Covid, chi rischia di più? Cosa dice lo studio del Dna

19:14 Mourinho, stoccata all'Inter: "Facile vincere senza pagare stipendi"

18:44 Alemanno, sentenza Cassazione: assolto da corruzione

18:33 Covid oggi Fvg, 19 contagi: bollettino 8 luglio 2021

18:21 Riforma giustizia, ok del Cdm dopo scontro su prescrizione

18:11 Ddl Zan, stallo: all'orizzonte anche rischio rinvio a dopo estate

18:01 Covid oggi Gb, 32mila nuovi contagi in un giorno

17:56 Nordcorea, Kim dimagrito ma non ha problemi di salute

17:50 Rider preso a calci, sindaco Cagliari: "Vigliacchi, chiedo scusa"

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FINTECH
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECNOLOGIA
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

New Research Highlights Need for Health-Systems Approach to Vision Care

08 luglio 2021 | 21.01
LETTURA: 2 minuti

Study in The Gambia underscores success of local approach and policymaking.

DALLAS, July 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A recent study of OneSight Vision Centers in The Gambia offers new insight into the importance of implementing a strengthening program for services that address poor vision through a health system lens.

Vision Impact Institute logo

The study, supported by the Vision Impact Institute and conducted by Brandeis University in coordination with OneSight, examines how seven OneSight Vision Centers and the glasses manufacturing lab, now open there, are increasing access to vision care and awareness of uncorrected vision among the local population.

"We are proud to partner with The Gambia Ministry of Health to provide vision care access to the country's entire population of 1.9 million people," said K-T Overbey, President & Executive Director, OneSight. "Clear sight has a direct impact on education, work productivity and driving safety."

In The Gambia, according to the International Agency for the Prevention of Blindness (IAPB), only four optometrists served the country in 2014. Although one in three Gambians needs refractive error correction, only half are aware they have a vision problem.

"This research highlights the power of individual countries committed to improving the vision of their population, blending local expertise with the technical leadership of organizations in the sector to create new models for care," says Kristan Gross, Global Executive Director, Vision Impact Institute. "Several best practices stand out including the importance of strong local policymaking, public-private partnership, empowering and developing human resources, and innovative financing."  

Collaborations, like those in The Gambia, create crucial investments in a promising future for generations, while creating awareness, reducing the prevalence of poor vision and contributing to achieving the UN Sustainable Development Goals.

About the Vision Impact Institute The Vision Impact Institute's mission is to raise awareness of the importance of vision correction and protection to make good vision a global priority. Its Advisory Board is comprised of four independent international experts: Pr. Clare Gilbert (United Kingdom), Mr. Allyala Nandakumar (United States), Dr. Serge Resnikoff (Switzerland), and Dr. Wang Wei (China).

The Vision Impact Institute is a registered 501(c)(3) non-profit organization, which receives support from the Vision for Life Fund from Essilor, the world leader in ophthalmic optics. The Vision Impact Institute hosts a unique database of research at visionimpactinstitute.org.

Contact:Andrea Kirsten-ColemanGlobal Communications Manager andrea.kirsten@visionimpactinstitute.org

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/832635/Vision_Impact_Institute_Logo.jpg

 

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
EN36709 en US Salute_E_Benessere Chimica_E_Farmacia Economia_E_Finanza Politica_E_PA underscores success Study in the Gambia success successo
Vedi anche
News to go
Covid oggi Italia, il bollettino
News to go
Roma, si spacciano per intermediari del Vaticano: 5 arresti
News to go
Vino senza alcol, l'ok della Ue
News to go
18enni e voto per il Senato, via libera di Palazzo Madama
News to go
Ungheria, in vigore legge anti Lgbt
News to go
Wimbledon, Matteo Berrettini in semifinale
News to go
Raffaella Carrà, domani i funerali a Roma
News to go
Euro 2020, finale Inghilterra-Italia a Wembley
News to go
Haiti, omicidio Moise: presi due killer
News to go
Comuni 'ricicloni', 623 premiati da Legambiente
Avellino, 2 arresti per terrorismo: l'operazione dei Ros - Video
News to go
Covid, ipotesi Olimpiadi Tokyo a porte chiuse
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza