Martedì 05 Aprile 2022
15:21
comunicato stampa

NEW ROYAL CANADIAN MINT COLLECTOR COIN LAUNCH INCLUDES TRIBUTE TO THE 10TH ANNIVERSARY OF THE LAST PENNY

05 aprile 2022 | 15.01
LETTURA: 2 minuti

OTTAWA, ON, April 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On May 4, 2012, the last penny was struck in Winnipeg, Manitoba. Ten years later, the Mint is boldly commemorating that special moment in numismatic history with the 2022 5 oz. One-Cent Fine Silver Coin – 10th Anniversary of the Farewell to the Penny. This imposing coin features a modern interpretation of the penny's familiar twin maple leaf and twig design. The re-imagining of G. E. Kruger Gray's 1937 design is achieved by a dazzling array of geometric facets that radiate light at multiple angles from the centre of a 99.99% pure silver selectively gold-plated coin. This innovative new collectible, among several other finely crafted offerings, is available as of today.

The Mint has also taken innovation to a new level with its first-ever Super Incuse coins, an engraving technique that produces an incredibly detailed imprint below the surface of a coin.  While normally incuse designs reach a depth of 0.3 mm, the 2022 $20 Fine Silver Coin – Super Incuse 1 oz. Silver Maple Leaf and the 2022 $200 Pure Gold Coin – Super Incuse 2 oz. Gold Maple Leaf are five times deeper, creating unforgettable tributes to the Mint's celebrated Maple Leaf family of pure gold and silver bullion coins.

Other new products include:

th

Mintages, pricing and full background information on each product can be found on the "Shop" tab of www.mint.ca. Images of the coins are available here.

These products can be ordered by contacting the Mint at 1-800-267‑1871 in Canada, 1-800-268‑6468 in the US, or at www.mint.ca.

The Royal Canadian Mint is the Crown corporation responsible for the minting and distribution of Canada's circulation coins. The Mint is one of the largest and most versatile mints in the world, offering a wide range of specialized, high quality coinage products and related services on an international scale. For more information on the Mint, its products and services, visit www.mint.ca. Follow the Mint on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

media are asked to contact: Alex Reeves, Senior Manager, Public Affairs, Telephone: 613-884-6370, reeves@mint.ca

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1780096/Royal_Canadian_Mint_NEW_ROYAL_CANADIAN_MINT_COLLECTOR_COIN_LAUNC.jpg

