Martedì 24 Agosto 2021
Aggiornato: 12:34
New Sojern Report Shows Travel Marketers' 2021 Plans For Digital Advertising

24 agosto 2021 | 12.00
LETTURA: 2 minuti

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sojern, a leading provider of digital travel marketing solutions, today published a new report titled, "How Travel Marketers Are Activating Digital Advertising in 2021." Worldwide Business Research (WBR) Insights surveyed senior decision makers in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa and Asia-Pacific, who own the marketing budget for a hotel, attraction or tourism brand. These 300 travel marketers shared key challenges faced as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, which has led them to test new solutions, innovate with new messaging, and generally do more with less.

"The last 18-months have been quite the rollercoaster for travel marketers navigating the global pandemic, but one thing is clear: travel marketers are more focused than ever before on effectively and efficiently spending precious resources to drive a business return," said Noreen Henry, Chief Revenue Officer, Sojern. "In this environment you need to be agile, data-driven and optimistic—travel is coming back and it's a great time to take part in that recovery."

Key findings of travel marketers surveyed include:

Consumers are eager to travel, and with the increasingly widespread administration of COVID-19 vaccines, the hard-hit travel, media, and entertainment industries are all expected to rebound in 2021. The upward swing is already under way, with a surge in domestic and regional tourism, as newly vaccinated consumers exercise the option to travel within their own borders.

Download the full report here: "How Travel Marketers Are Activating Digital Advertising in 2021."

About SojernSojern is a leading digital marketing platform built for travel marketers. Powered by artificial intelligence and traveller intent data, Sojern provides multi-channel marketing solutions to drive direct demand. 10,000 hotels, attractions, tourism boards and travel marketers rely on Sojern annually to engage and convert travellers around the world.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/249299/sojern_logo.jpg

