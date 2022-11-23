Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Giovedì 24 Novembre 2022
Aggiornato: 01:01
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

22:44 Ucraina, Russia: "Nessun contatto con Usa per negoziati di pace"

22:11 Mondiali 2022, Belgio-Canada 1-0

21:47 Pisa, cade nel camino acceso: 91enne muore carbonizzata

21:37 Moda, Alessandro Michele lascia direzione creativa Gucci

21:35 Germania-Giappone, caroselli a Tokyo ma il semaforo è sacro - Video

21:21 Germania-Giappone, i tifosi nipponici puliscono lo stadio - Video

21:18 Belgio-Canada, 'show' dell'arbitro Sikazwe. E non è il primo...

20:43 Maxxi, Alessandro Giuli sarà nuovo presidente della fondazione

20:17 Maltempo Roma, mare danneggia 40 stabilimenti a Ostia

19:42 Anci, PagoPa al fianco dei Comuni per il via a campagne su adozione app Io e suoi vantaggi

19:17 Qatar 2022, goleada Spagna: travolge la Costa Rica 7-0

19:04 Soumahoro, indagata la suocera

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

New Spanish production entity, PsychoDeLuX Media, MAKES MOVES BY PARTNERING WITH seasoned HOLLYWOOD PRODUCERS as they establish themselves in the emerging Spanish film and TV industry

23 novembre 2022 | 21.29
LETTURA: 2 minuti

The group's combined experience has generated billions of dollars in revenue worldwide.

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Spain's PsychoDeLuX Media along with Peter Block and Cory Neal's A Bigger Boat have come together alongside former MGM President of Domestic Television, John Bryan.

PsychoDeLuX Media is currently developing and producing new content for film & television. John Bryan will represent domestic sales for the newly forged union. Their new venture has an exciting slate of feature films as well as a dark comedy TV series in the works. Production is slated to begin in early 2023.

"I couldn't be more excited to be working with great friends & colleagues in Spain and adding John Bryan along with Peter & Cory from A Bigger Boat is key," says John Schneider, Director of Production for PsychoDeLuX who is himself a seasoned Hollywood producer. "With the increasing popularity and support from the Spanish government, I believe this is an amazing opportunity to build a thriving film and TV industry that will be envied around the world."

In March 2021, Spain announced a public investment & plan of 1.6 billion euros (1.56 billion US) through 2025 with the objective to increase film & TV production in the country and to solidify Spain as both a production leader and an attractive location for investment, talent, and international shoots. "I have made Spain my home now, for five years, and have witnessed the evolution of its film & TV sector. It's not only incredibly diverse and beautiful, but quickly will become a new production epicenter," stated Joe Q. Bretz, managing partner at PsychoDeLuX Media.

PsychoDeLuX Media is a diverse team focusing on film, television, and multimedia development & production, including emerging AR & VR markets. By combining its experience and utilizing mindful budget levels for both theatrical and streaming in film & television, the company is poised to capture the evolving entertainment industry across Spain, Europe, and worldwide.

A Bigger Boat is a Los Angeles based Production and Consulting Company run by founder Peter Block, former President of Acquisitions & Co-Productions for Lions Gate and partner Cory Neal. The company's most recent release, "Summering" premiered at the 2022 Sundance Film festival and was internationally distributed by Sony Pictures Worldwide. Currently, they are in post-production on a feature for both Universal Pictures International and Sony Pictures Worldwide.

John Bryanfounded John Bryan Studio's and has been serving the needs of traditional broadcast & digital platforms to maximize growth and audience attraction & retention. With an impressive resume within the entertainment industry, including work on syndicated shows such as "The Dukes of Hazzard", Bryan is a pioneer executive in digital multicast networks and has a keen eye on the global expansion of content on numerous platforms.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/new-spanish-production-entity-psychodelux-media-makes-moves-by-partnering-with-seasoned-hollywood-producers-as-they-establish-themselves-in-the-emerging-spanish-film-and-tv-industry-301686508.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
EN46030 en US Cultura_E_Tempo_Libero Media_E_Pubblicita Media_E_Pubblicita Altro Economia_E_Finanza Altro producers as they producers produttore cinematografico seasoned Hollywood
Vedi anche
News to go
Usa, l'attacco di Trump alla Corte Suprema
News to go
Asti, 'trasforma' una Toyota in una Ferrari: denunciato
News to go
Povertà, Istat: "In 2022 meno diseguaglianze"
News to go
Ucraina, Parlamento Ue: "Russia sostiene terrorismo"
News to go
Femminicidio, da Senato via libera a Commissione inchiesta
News to go
Operazione antidroga a Foggia, 12 arresti
News to go
L'Italia torna sotto monitoraggio Ue
News to go
Reddito cittadinanza, come cambia
Terremoti, Bardi: "Sisma del 1980 ha segnato vita Basilicata"
News to go
Qatar 2022, esordio vincente per la Francia
News to go
Ucraina, ultime notizie: neonato ucciso in bombardamento ospedale Zaporizhzhia
News to go
Pedofilia, rapporto Cei: 89 vittime nel 2020-21
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza