Giovedì 11 Maggio 2023
Aggiornato: 13:21
NEW STUDY BY PREMIUM COFFEE ROASTER JULIUS MEINL REVEALS A SIMPLE THANK YOU GOES A LONG WAY IN WORK

11 maggio 2023
LETTURA: 2 minuti

VIENNA, May 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The average week typically sees us spending more time interacting at work with co-workers, than with family and friends, so when it comes to showing kindness and gratitude, what better place to start than at work, says premium coffee roaster Julius Meinl.

In a global study of 4,000 adults from across Europe, Julius Meinl found that two in three people agree that 'thank you' isn't said enough in the workplace.

Over half said bosses expect a good job to be done all the time, while 40% cited "time pressures" as one of the main reasons a 'thanks' often goes amiss at work.

But, building a culture of gratitude at work has benefits to both those expressing and receiving thanks. 81% agreed hearing 'thank you' from their boss had a positive impact on their day, while three fifths said it made them feel appreciated. Just under half said it motivated them to work harder.

Christina Meinl said: "Our research highlights how seemingly small gestures such as taking someone for a coffee can make real impact. It shows the importance of taking time to show appreciation to loved ones and also work colleagues. After all, we spend so much time with them - building strong relationships at work is what makes a good team and can have positive benefits for everyone involved. Our own team philosophy at Julius Meinl is to create meaningful moments in each other's lives, and that's exactly what our 'Say Thank You' initiative aims to do with every cup of coffee served. Vienna's coffee house culture is about taking time and enjoying the charming little moments in life, so this initiative is how we bring this to the world."

Julius Meinl aims to inspire more 'thank yous' and moments of kindness with their premium coffee. For every coffee ordered at participating outlets, coffee lovers will receive a voucher to Say Thank You to someone of their choosing, whether that's a colleague or loved one with the gift of a complimentary cup of Julius Meinl coffee.

The Julius Meinl 'Say Thank You' initiative has successfully inspired more than 250,000 'thank yous' in more than 20 countries across the globe and will be launching for a second year at participating outlets from May 15th, 2023.

To find out more visit www.juliusmeinl.com/say-thank-you.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2057151/Julius_Meinl_1.jpgPhoto - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2057153/Julius_Meinl_2.jpgLogo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1687261/Julius_Meinl_Logo.jpg

 

 

 

 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/new-study-by-premium-coffee-roaster-julius-meinl-reveals-a-simple-thank-you-goes-a-long-way-in-work-301822001.html

in Evidenza