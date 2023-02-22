Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Mercoledì 22 Febbraio 2023
Aggiornato: 11:23
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

18:58 Meta, procura Milano indaga su presunta evasione da 870 milioni

18:29 Roma, 46enne gambizzato in casa da due uomini

18:07 Evasione fiscale per 90 mld, crediti inesistenti e sequestri: tutti i numeri della Gdf

18:02 Europa League, il Nantes provoca la Juve: "Ridicola se perde con noi"

17:30 Cospito, Nordio: "Delmastro? Velleitaria ipotesi dimissioni: non dipendono da pm"

17:20 Ricerca, Nobel Parisi plaude nomina Zerial allo Human Technopole di Milano

16:59 Attacco hacker a Italia: colpiti siti ministeri, imprese e banche

16:37 Russia, Putin revoca decreto su sovranità Moldavia

16:33 Omicidio Pesaro, fermato in Romania presunto killer

16:31 Stellantis, cda propone dividendo 1,34 euro per azione

16:17 Primarie Pd, Toscani: "Voto Schlein, Bonaccini noioso come direttore pompe funebri"

16:12 Ucraina, caso Zelensky contro Berlusconi agita maggioranza

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

New study from Waltham Petcare Science Institute, part of Mars Petcare, shows cannabidiol (CBD) is effective at reducing stress in dog

22 febbraio 2023 | 15.05
LETTURA: 3 minuti

WALTHAM-ON-THE-WOLDS, England, Feb. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Results from a study performed by the Waltham Petcare Science Institute published today shows a single oral dose (4 mgs per kg of body weight) of THC-free cannabidiol (CBD) can significantly relieve multiple measures of dogs' stress caused by car travel or being left alone.

 

The aim of this randomized, placebo-controlled, blinded study was twofold:

The study was run by the Waltham Petcare Science Institute, part of Mars Petcare, and published in Frontiers in Veterinary Science. Another recent WALTHAM study showed a once-daily oral dose (4 mg/kg of body weight) broad-spectrum THC-free CBD over a six-month period to be safe for healthy adult dogs. Together, this research adds to a growing body of evidence around the safety and efficacy of CBD for dogs. 

"We know pet owners try various approaches – from training to medications and supplements – to help their dogs cope with stressful situations often with mixed results," said Dr. Jennifer Welser, Chief Medical Officer of Mars Veterinary Health. "We're focused on scientific inquiry that generates knowledge that can inform pet professionals' and pet owners' decisions. So, this study is important because it gives us new evidence that CBD at the dose studied can be beneficial for dogs in specific circumstances."

The blinded, randomized, placebo-controlled study looked at how CBD impacted the experience of 20 dogs in two commonplace activities that were anticipated to cause stress - car journeys and being left alone. Researchers collected a range of physiological (e.g., blood levels of cortisol, ear temperature, heart rate) and behavioral measures (e.g., whining, trembling, panting) at different times during the study. There were significant changes in several stress-related measures, with the car journey eliciting a more pronounced stress response.

Dogs then received either a placebo or CBD capsule (~4mg/kg bodyweight) and, two hours after administration, were exposed to either the separation event or car travel. Researchers found multiple measures of the dogs' stress improved following administration of CBD. Specifically, dogs treated with CBD were scored as significantly less "sad," had significantly lower cortisol levels, exhibited less whining and were in a more relaxed emotional state overall than dogs that received a placebo.

Mars does not manufacture or sell products with CBD.  Currently, CBD is mostly available as an unregulated supplement. In the UK, new CBD food, drink, or supplement products require an approved Novel Food application to enter the market.  CBD products are regulated in many US states. In the European Union, CBD use as an ingredient or an additive in pet food is still under review by the regulatory authorities and not yet approved.

About Mars Petcare  Mars Petcare is part of Mars, Incorporated, a family-owned business with more than a century of history making diverse products and offering services for people and the pets people love. Our almost 100,000 Associates across 130 countries are dedicated to one purpose: A BETTER WORLD FOR PETS. With 85 years of experience, our portfolio of almost 50 brands serves the health and nutrition needs of the world's pets – including brands PEDIGREE®, WHISKAS®, ROYAL CANIN®, SHEBA®, CESAR®, GREENIES™,  IAMS™ and EUKANUBA™ as well as the WALTHAM Petcare Science Institute which has advanced research in the nutrition and health of pets for over 50 years. Mars Petcare is also a leading veterinary health provider through an international network of more than 2,500 pet hospitals and diagnostic services including AniCura, Antech,  AntechAsia Veterinary DiagnosticsBANFIELDBLUEPEARLLinnaeusMount PleasantVCAVES, and VSH. We're also active in innovation and technology for pets, with WISDOM PANEL™ genetic health screening and DNA testing for dogs, the WHISTLE™ GPS dog tracker, and LEAP VENTURE STUDIO accelerator and COMPANION FUND™ programs that drive innovation and disruption in the pet care industry. As a family business and guided by our principles, we're building a thriving and inclusive workforce reflective of the many pets and communities we serve, privileged with the flexibility to fight for what we believe in. And we choose to fight for our Purpose: A BETTER WORLD FOR PETS. 

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2007560/Mars_Petcare_ABWFP_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/new-study-from-waltham-petcare-science-institute-part-of-mars-petcare-shows-cannabidiol-cbd-is-effective-at-reducing-stress-in-dog-301753219.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Altro Salute_E_Benessere Chimica_E_Farmacia Altro Agricoltura_E_Allevamento Agricoltura_E_Allevamento Economia_E_Finanza body weight THC free cannabidiol stress reducing stress
Vedi anche
News to go
Ucraina, Stoltenberg: "Putin si prepara ad altra guerra, non a pace"
News to go
Venezia, bassa marea record
News to go
Ex Ilva, Senato approva conversione decreto
News to go
Zelensky vs Berlusconi, Forza Italia: "Tiepida reazione Meloni"
News to go
Telemarketing, Garante: il 'no' dell’utente va registrato subito
News to go
Ancona, truffa per oltre 15 mln di euro: operazione 'Ghost Broker'
News to go
Champions League, stasera Inter-Porto
News to go
Russia-Cina, a Mosca Lavrov incontra Wang Yi
News to go
Pari Opportunità, Roccella: "Verso codice deontologico per le imprese"
News to go
Recovery Facility Fund, Ue: erogati 144 miliardi
News to go
Caso Saman, Nordio firma rogatoria per videoconferenza padre al processo
News to go
Ucraina, Biden: "In ballo i valori della democrazia"
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza