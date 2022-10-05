Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Mercoledì 05 Ottobre 2022
Aggiornato: 18:21
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

18:15 Governo, ritardi sul Pnrr? Botta e risposta tra Meloni e Draghi

18:11 Maxi emergenze e traumi, Caiaffa (Otodi) 'servono modelli di riferimento'

18:03 Oms su 4 sciroppi: "Forse collegati con morte 66 bimbi in Gambia"

17:53 Gf Vip, Brosio: "No a bullismo ma chi partecipa deve aspettarsi dinamiche forti"

17:50 Allarme Oms: "Torna il colera, focolai in 27 Paesi e letalità più alta"

17:50 Governo, Lega: "Salvini pronto a un incarico"

17:46 A Milano un flash mob di 'suore' per presentare il musical Sister Act

17:42 Covid, studio: varianti possono sfuggire a test rapidi

17:24 I taxi volanti potrebbero arrivare a Roma già nel 2024

17:04 Bergamo e Brescia capitali della cultura, oltre 100 progetti e 500 iniziative

17:03 Moody's: "Italia rischia taglio rating senza riforme e Pnrr"

17:02 Fontana, '6,5 mln per Bergamo e Brescia capitali italiane cultura'

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

New Torch and Grit Test Method by UL Solutions Offers a Standardized Approach to Screen Electric Vehicle Battery Enclosure Materials

05 ottobre 2022 | 15.01
LETTURA: 2 minuti

UL Solutions launches its latest Battery Enclosure Material Screening service offering, Torch and Grit, designed to provide a standardized approach for electric vehicle material suppliers and end-users.

NORTHBROOK, Ill., Oct. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- UL Solutions, a global leader in applied safety science, today announced its new test method for electric vehicle (EV) battery enclosure material screening, Torch and Grit (TaG). Battery enclosures, and the material they are made from, play a critical role in electric vehicle safety. The TaG test method incorporates small-scale testing that helps predict material performance in a thermal runaway event.

EV batteries typically cover the entire base of a vehicle. Materials used to house these batteries must withstand thermal runaway stresses. TaG simulates high temperatures and mechanical impact stresses in a battery thermal runaway event to rank materials for battery enclosures.

As the automotive industry looks to decrease the weight of many components, original equipment manufacturers (OEM) are increasingly changing battery enclosure materials to plastics and composites. OEMs must choose an appropriate enclosure material before building a costly prototype to minimize expenses and avoid potential safety concerns. By ranking materials, TaG can reduce the number of materials needed to undergo large-scale prototyping and validation tests, which can be costly and time-consuming for OEMs.

UL 2596, Test Method for Thermal and Mechanical Performance of Battery Enclosure Materials, standardizes test methods for evaluating EV battery enclosure materials. The TaG test method is estimated to be published as an addition to UL 2596 in 2023.

A global leader in applied safety science, UL Solutions transforms safety, security and sustainability challenges into opportunities for customers in more than 100 countries. UL Solutions delivers testing, inspection and certification services, together with software products and advisory offerings, that support our customers' product innovation and business growth. The UL Certification Marks serve as a recognized symbol of trust in our customers' products and reflect an unwavering commitment to advancing our safety mission. We help our customers innovate, launch new products and services, navigate global markets and complex supply chains and grow sustainably and responsibly into the future. Our science is your advantage.

PRESS CONTACT:Steven BrewsterUL SolutionsULNews@UL.comT: +1 (847) 664.8425

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1914211/TaG.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1849892/UL_Solutions_Logo.jpg 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/new-torch-and-grit-test-method-by-ul-solutions-offers-a-standardized-approach-to-screen-electric-vehicle-battery-enclosure-materials-301641475.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Auto_E_Motori ICT Trasporti_E_Logistica Economia_E_Finanza screen Electric Vehicle Battery Enclosure Materials Battery Enclosure Material Screening service offering Battery Enclosure Material Screening Method
Vedi anche
News to go
Iran, un'altra ragazza uccisa nelle proteste
News to go
Caro prezzi, Allarme Codacons: "Italiani costretti a intaccare i risparmi"
News to go
Sessant'anni James Bond, il 5 ottobre 1962 l'esordio di 007 al cinema
News to go
Ucraina, Borrell: "Fase pericolosa guerra con minaccia nucleare'
News to go
Bonus partite Iva 2022, le scadenze
News to go
Corea Nord, uno dei 4 missili di Seul si schianta per errore
News to go
Gas russo, riprese forniture verso l'Italia
News to go
Trapani, neonato abbandonato in sacchetto plastica
News to go
Champions League sorride a italiane, chi vince e chi stravince
News to go
Via libera a caricabatteria unico
News to go
Superlega, Ceferin risponde a presidente Real Madrid
News to go
Caro bollette in parrocchia, le 'ricette' contro i rincari
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza