Lunedì 16 Gennaio 2023
Aggiornato: 20:43
comunicato stampa

New Trading Brokerage, Vittaverse, Disrupts the Industry with Copy Trading, Free Trading Challenges and Lucrative Sign-up Bonuses on their Multi-Asset Platform

16 gennaio 2023 | 15.24
LETTURA: 2 minuti

www.vittaverse.com

KINGSTOWN, ST. VINCENT AND THE GRENADINES, Jan. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Vittaverse, a powerful multi-asset trading platform with a wide range of trading tools announces their official launch.

Vittaverse's platform is for anybody interested in trading, irrespective of their level of expertise, understanding of various types of trading, or location. It is a breath of fresh air for both novice and seasoned traders and provides users with all the tools necessary for success.

Their multi-asset platform provides forex, stock, cryptocurrency, commodity, ETF and index trading pairs - allowing traders to select the products they want, all in one platform. Additionally, Vittaverse offers their state-of-the-art copy trading technology that enables anyone to become a strategy provider, and to broadcast their trading strategy for a commission or fee. Other traders can search and copy the strategies available, and enjoy commitment-free investing.

Vittaverse doesn't stop there, as they provide free funded accounts for ambitious and talented traders worldwide to get started with trading challenges. Their new users are pleasantly surprised with how they provide traders the opportunity to trade with a much larger balance than they currently hold - providing exponentially higher returns without the usual leveraged risk.

Vittaverse has just launched and is providing some never-before-seen bonuses to new user deposits on their platform. They believe that 2023 will be the year that Vittaverse revolutionizes the trading industry while providing the usual 24/7 support, commission free deposits and withdrawals, market access, and trading engines that all traders have come to expect.

Their $50,000 matched bonus* only applies to the first 5,000 new users. So, create an account on their website and deposit funds quickly as they begin their journey alongside some of the best traders in the world.

Signing up with Vittaverse is quick, free and requires no personal information (No KYC) to start trading.

Vittaverse's officials shared their excitement surrounding the launch of the platform."As avid traders ourselves, we knew what was missing from the industry. We are very excited to revolutionize the trading community with access to unparalleled leverage, and 24/7 customer support all while removing the barrier to entry with our free trading challenges"

*Terms and conditions apply. See website for details.

 

Video - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1982733/Vittaverse_New_Trading_Brokerage__Vittaverse__Disrupts_the_Indus.mp4Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1982732/Vittaverse_New_Trading_Brokerage__Vittaverse__Disrupts_the_Indus.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/new-trading-brokerage-vittaverse-disrupts-the-industry-with-copy-trading-free-trading-challenges-and-lucrative-sign-up-bonuses-on-their-multi-asset-platform-301721668.html

