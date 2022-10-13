Cerca nel sito
 
Giovedì 13 Ottobre 2022
Aggiornato: 15:04
comunicato stampa

New Veeva Link Applications Give Clinical Teams Real-Time Intelligence to Optimize Site Selection and Trial Design

13 ottobre 2022 | 13.04
LETTURA: 2 minuti

Veeva Link SiteBase and Veeva Link TrialBase identify sites and optimize trial design  

BARCELONA, Spain, Oct. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Veeva Systems (NYSE: VEEV) today announced two new Veeva Link applications to help clinical teams improve site selection and optimize trial design. Link SiteBase identifies, filters, and ranks research sites. Link TrialBase delivers clinical trial intelligence, including current status, inclusion criteria, protocol design, and endpoints.

"At Seagen, we are dedicated to revolutionizing cancer care through transformative therapies that make a meaningful difference in people's lives," said Kamran Ansari, head of clinical development operations at Seagen. "Gaining meaningful insights as early as possible in planning is at the core of optimizing protocol development and site identification. With Link SiteBase and Link TrialBase, Veeva is bringing much needed innovation to the clinical trial intelligence space."

Veeva Link applications are created by a modern data platform that combines intelligent software automation with human curation to ensure accuracy and depth. This allows Veeva Link to deliver real-time intelligence across a growing number of areas, including sales, marketing, market access, medical, and now clinical.

"Trial execution remains difficult due to intense competition for research sites and greater protocol complexity," said Jim Reilly, vice president, Veeva Development Cloud strategy. "With comprehensive, high-quality data and a user-friendly experience, Link SiteBase and Link TrialBase will speed trial execution and improve trial outcomes."

Veeva Link SiteBase is planned for release in April 2023, and Link TrialBase is planned for October 2023. Join us at Veeva R&D and Quality Summit on Oct. 19 and 20 in Boston to learn more. Life sciences industry professionals can register here.

Additional InformationFor more on Veeva Link, visit: veeva.com/eu/VeevaLink Connect with Veeva on LinkedIn: linkedin.com/company/veeva-systems Follow @veeva_eu on Twitter: twitter.com/veeva_eu

About Veeva SystemsVeeva is the global leader in cloud software for the life sciences industry. Committed to innovation, product excellence, and customer success, Veeva serves more than 1,000 customers, ranging from the world's largest pharmaceutical companies to emerging biotechs. As a Public Benefit Corporation, Veeva is committed to balancing the interests of all stakeholders, including customers, employees, shareholders, and the industries it serves. For more information, visit veeva.com/eu.

Veeva Forward-looking StatementsThis release contains forward-looking statements regarding Veeva's products and services and the expected results or benefits from use of our products and services, including certain of our new solutions and applications that are still under development or not generally available. These statements are based on our current expectations. Actual results, availability, and any future events relating to these products and services could differ materially from those provided in this release and we have no obligation to update such statements. There are numerous risks that have the potential to negatively impact our results, including the risks and uncertainties disclosed in our filing on Form 10-Q for the period ended July 31, 2022, which you can find here (a summary of risks which may impact our business can be found on pages 39 and 40), and in our subsequent SEC filings, which you can access at sec.gov.

Contact:

Jeremy WhittakerVeeva Systems+49-695-095-5486jeremy.whittaker@veeva.com

Deivis MercadoVeeva Systems925-226-8821deivis.mercado@veeva.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1488285/Veeva_Systems_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/new-veeva-link-applications-give-clinical-teams-real-time-intelligence-to-optimize-site-selection-and-trial-design-301648155.html

