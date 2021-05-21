Cerca nel sito
 
Venerdì 21 Maggio 2021
Aggiornato: 13:59
New video highlights Slovenia's green gastronomy as one of the key reasons to visit in 2021

21 maggio 2021 | 13.44
LETTURA: 2 minuti

LJUBLJANA, Slovenia, May 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As Slovenia slowly begins to reopen to tourists, the country has unveiled a new 'Slovenian gastronomy' video that offers an insight into why it is the perfect choice for a culinary adventure holiday, and also explores the close connection between first time Michelin stars awarded chefs, producers and the natural world. A dedication to sustainability in all areas have led to Slovenia having been named European Region of Gastronomy 2021 as well as being recognised as one of Europe's most exciting new culinary capitals.

To view the Multimedia News Release, please click: https://www.multivu.com/players/uk/8899151-video-highlights-slovenias-green-gastronomy-as-one-of-the-key-reasons-to-visit-in-2021/

Slovenia: Europe's Most Exciting New Culinary Capital 

As the new video showcases, the unique advantage of Slovenian chefs is their privileged access to local ingredients. Slovenian culinary philosophy is based on the principle 'from the garden to table' and this is reflected in the close relationships between chefs and local producers, as well as the deep connections between Slovenian landscapes and traditional culinary experiences.

A unique insight into Slovenian gastronomy

Through the video, viewers will get to know the character and life of all six owners of a coveted Michelin star (Hiša Franko, two Michelin star Restaurant,  Hiša Denk, Atelje Restaurant, Vila Podvin, Dam Restaurant and Gostilna pri Lojzetu, all one Michelin star Restaurants), and explore how their relationships with local producers help define and inspire their world class culinary creations. Chefs Ana Roš, Gregor Vračko, Jorg Zupan, Uroš Štefelin, Uroš Fakuč and Tomaž Kavčič are all presented in the video with the opportunity for viewers to share their vision, dedicated work, passion and love for food and the environment.

Of course, no video about Slovenia would be complete without a look at the unspoiled nature and environment that helps create such a variety of unique local ingredients. It also includes a look at Slovenia's award-winning winemakers, who are now being recognised by experts such as Decanter magazine as some of the best in the world. 

The video was created in collaboration with the Slovenian Tourist Board with renowned National Geographic photographer and director Ciril Jazbec, internationally renowned director of photography Sven Pepeonik and food stylist Gruša Zorn.

To watch the new video visit: https://ter.li/wo2y9m

For more information about Slovenia's gastronomic scene, and to plan your own Slovenian culinary adventure, visit: https://www.tasteslovenia.si/en/

Video - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aTKK9a5IjpA  Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1515387/Slovenian_Tourist_Board_Gastronomy.jpg  Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1515938/Slovenian_Tourist_Board_Logo.jpg

 

New video highlights Slovenia's green gastronomy as one of the key reasons to visit in 2021

 

Slovenian Tourist Board logo

 

 

