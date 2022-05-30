Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Lunedì 30 Maggio 2022
Aggiornato: 07:31
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

07:31 Ucraina, niente stop a petrolio Russia. Lavrov: "Porte dialogo non chiuse"

00:11 Monza in Serie A, la gioia di Berlusconi - Video

23:43 Il Monza di Berlusconi promosso in Serie A - Video

23:00 Milan, Pioli e il futuro di Ibrahimovic - Video

22:58 Tim-Open Fiber, firmata intesa per avvio rete unica

22:38 Roland Garros 2022, Nadal contro Djokovic ai quarti

22:36 Ucraina, Lavrov: "Porte dialogo con Occidente non chiuse"

22:18 Louvre, visitatore tira una torta contro la Gioconda - Video

21:23 Ucraina, "la guerra potrebbe essere più lunga del previsto"

20:03 Sanzioni Russia, nessun accordo su embargo petrolio

18:49 Minaccia hacker filorussi all'Italia: "Colpo irreparabile"

18:15 Gp Monaco, Perez vince davanti a Sainz e Verstappen

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

NEW WEBSITE REVEALS FIRST LOOK AT DELOREAN'S ALPHA5 EV

30 maggio 2022 | 06.00
LETTURA: 1 minuti

SAN ANTONIO, Texas, May 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- DeLorean Motor Company, Inc. has given the public its first complete look at the highly anticipated Alpha5, their all-new EV. The images are available on the company's redesigned website, where early access subscribers have the opportunity to see the vehicle a full day before the site goes globally public.

Gallery photos explore the coupe's exterior and interior, revealing sleek lines, classic louvers, and DeLorean's iconic gull-wing doors. Images and accompanying details of the vehicle shed light on the dimensions of the car, two of its exterior paint colors, including a launch edition debuting at the Pebble Beach Concours d' Elegance in August, and the long-awaited specs. Estimated specifications include a range of 300+ miles, a battery of 100+kWh, and electronically limited top speeds of 155 mph.

Taking design cues from the past to inspire the future, the new EV visibly showcases its iconic DNA. "The Alpha5 is a representation of the past 40 years of DeLorean," said Troy Beetz, Chief Marketing Officer of DeLorean Motor Company. "There was this enormous responsibility to make sure we honored the history of the DeLorean brand, but an even greater responsibility in curating its future...I think we did both with the Alpha5."

The reveal closes months of excitement and speculation around the new vehicle. However, there is much more to be learned about the history of DeLorean. A generational page on the website indicates there is an untold story uncovered from DeLorean's archives. Previously unseen logos and rare imagery leading to the Alpha5 hint that there is much more to be revealed from the company.

For more information about DeLorean Motor Company, Inc. visit www.DeLorean.com.

Media Contact: media@delorean.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1779481/DELOREAN_Logo.jpg 

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
EN72458 en US Auto_E_Motori Trasporti_E_Logistica Economia_E_Finanza look AT NEW website REVEALS company's redesigned website IBM AT
Vedi anche
News to go
Catania, neonato abbandonato: si chiamerà Germano
News to go
Ucraina, Erdogan: "No a ingresso Finlandia e Svezia in Nato"
News to go
A12, le prossime chiusure
News to go
"Guerra Ucraina costerà 1.000 euro a famiglia in Italia"
News to go
Vaiolo delle scimmie, isolato virus a Milano
News to go
Elisabetta, 70 anni di regno: Londra si prepara alla festa
News to go
Ucraina, Putin: "Pericoloso inviare armi occidentali a Kiev"
News to go
Egitto, Zaki: "Il mio processo è questione di libertà di parola"
News to go
Telefono Azzurro, ogni giorno in Italia scompaiono 30 bambini
News to go
Champions League 2022, stasera la finale
News to go
Maturità e terza media, esami senza mascherina?
News to go
Ucraina, coordinamento Usa-Ue-Gb su crimini guerra Russia
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza