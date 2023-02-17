Cerca nel sito
 
Venerdì 17 Febbraio 2023
Aggiornato: 19:48
Ucraina, Berlusconi: "Sull'orlo di guerra nucleare, io criticato perché voglio la pace"

Contrada: "Non c'è somma che possa risarcire mia sofferenza"

Russia, Putin cambia l'esercito

Sanremo 2023, figlia di Little Tony: "Da Gino Paoli niente scuse, valuto querela"

Spazio, Urso da Mattarella: AstroSamantha riporta il tricolore al Quirinale

Rifiuti, raccolta differenziata e multe: ecco chi deve pagare

Sud, la Lega 'tifa' Magna Grecia: pdl per tutela siti Mezzogiorno

Terremoto Turchia, 45enne salvato dopo 278 ore sotto le macerie

Milano, accoltellato per una precedenza in rotatoria: grave 52enne

Cospito, Meloni: "Minacce a Nordio, Stato non arretra"

Il 17 giugno giornata per le vittime degli errori giudiziari

Covid Cina, Pechino annuncia vittoria su pandemia: "Compiuto un miracolo"

comunicato stampa

New World Record! Risen Energy HJT Hyper-ion Solar Module's Power is 741.456W and the Efficiency is 23.89%

17 febbraio 2023 | 19.00
LETTURA: 1 minuti

NINGBO, China, Feb. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Risen Energy announced that its HJT series solar module Hyper-ion has achieved a maximum power of 741.456W and a module efficiency of 23.89%. The results were verified by TÜV SÜD, a global provider of testing, inspection and certification services. This is an improvement from Risen Energy's previous record of 23.65% module efficiency achieved in December 2021, hence setting a new record for the highest power and highest module efficiency of HJT solar modules.

This improvement in efficiency is due to technological innovations like ultra-thin wafer, zero busbar technology, Hyper-link interconnection and encapsulation material. The module also features an extremely stable temperature coefficient and a high bifaciality of up to 85% ±10%, capable of maintaining its power output above 90% after 30 years of use. The module is backed by Risen Energy's industry-leading 100μm ultra-thin cell technology and low-temperature process, resulting in a carbon footprint value (CFP) lower than 400kg eq CO2/kWc which is far below the market average.

Even Liu, Risen Energy's senior R&D director said: "as the latest HJT product, Hyper-ion has the best combination of both improvement and reductions - high power and high power generation, high efficiency and reliability, low degradation and low temperature coefficient, low CFP and low LCOE. Risen Energy will continue to innovate and improve our products to promote the era of carbon neutrality."

 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/new-world-record-risen-energy-hjt-hyper-ion-solar-modules-power-is-741-456w-and-the-efficiency-is-23-89-301749505.html

