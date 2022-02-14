New year, New Beginning: Chemaxon announces new CEO, Richard Jones

BUDAPEST, Hungary, Feb. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Chemaxon, a leader in cheminformatics software development for life science research, announced the appointment of Richard Jones as Chief Executive Officer (CEO). Richard follows owner Ferenc (Csizi) Csizmadia in the position.

"Chemaxon has a great reputation globally. Following on from my work in Lab of the Future, I am excited about the opportunity to take data in science and technology and use it to do amazing things, together with our expert team and our expanding range of users. We have great plans for the coming years, and we will be reaching out to our customers shortly to share them," comments Richard Jones, new CEO of Chemaxon.

Chemaxon's founder and outgoing CEO, Ferenc "Csizi" Csizmadia, steps down after almost 7 years at the helm of the company he founded 24 years ago. "We have worked closely with Richard to align strategy and culture, in order to ensure Chemaxon's continued success. I have all confidence in his ability to take the company further, and look forward to seeing the company grow and flourish under his leadership." Csizi keeps his role as Founder and moves on to found Ancestralize, focusing on health and well-being in the digital age.

The appointment coincides with Chemaxon Budapest offices moving to Váci Greens, a newly built eco-conscious office park on the eastern side of the Danube.

About Chemaxon: Chemaxon is a chemical and biochemical software company. We have developed more than a dozen applications, including JChem Engines, Marvin, Design Hub and more, which are widely used in universities, businesses and patent firms around the world. Clients include Bayer, GlaxoSmithKline and Bristol-Myers Squibb. We have offices in Budapest, Basel, Boston and San Diego and distributors around the world.

