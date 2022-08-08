Cerca nel sito
 
comunicato stampa

New York, New York - Alpha Variance Solutions, LLC Announces the Registration of our GmbH in Düsseldorf, Germany

08 agosto 2022 | 14.00
LETTURA: 2 minuti

DÜSSELDORF, Germany, Aug. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Alpha Variance Solutions, LLC is pleased to announce the registration and launch of our GmbH in Düsseldorf, Germany. After working and serving our EU clients as a Branch office for the last two years, we are moving forward with our commitment to the German market and its talented workforce.  

Yuanming Chu, President - "Alpha Variance Solutions GmbH, is another step in the plan of our company to add value to the Microsoft Partner Eco-system by expanding our reach and services in the EU. We are going Global by being Local." 

Our GmbH will continue to bring our global expertise in Professional Services, Retail, Manufacturing, and NPO sectors to Germany. Our services will be tailored to local markets and delivered by business professionals from our global team and local employees. We are looking forward to offering our comprehensive Microsoft Partner services. 

Also, we are proud to announce that Mr. Jan Schmitz is our new EU Delivery Manager. Mr. Schmitz brings years of experience in global Microsoft implementation, project management, team building, and business development. Our clients will benefit from his technical and functional knowledge as well as his experience.

Please contact Mr. Schmitz at jschmitz@alphavsolutions.com or Ms. Zoe Abulzahab our EU Marketing & Sustainability Manager at zabulzahab@alphavsolutions.com in Germany.

AVS is a Gold ERP Partner and Direct CSP Provider, with offices in New York, the United States, Düsseldorf, Germany and a full DevOps Support Center in Bangalore, India. 

Alpha Variance Solutions GmbH offers Microsoft Dynamics 365 Implementation, Licensing, Business Applications, AI, Azure Infrastructure, Cloud Migration, Modern Workplace, Support Services, DevOps, Change Management, Advisory, Project Rescue, and Training Services.

About Alpha Variance Solutions: Alpha Variance Solutions is a woman-owned, New York-based company. AVS was founded in 2015 after a decade of providing successful implementation services to fortune 500 clients. Alpha Variance Solutions exists to address the most common and fundamental need in this industry; a partner who listens and can lead clients through a well-planned and executed implementation path. As a Microsoft Partner, we focus on providing innovative solutions that solve problems for our customers. Our core engagement methodology is based on flexibility and quality deliverables. 

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1739180/Alpha_Variance_Solutions_Logo.jpg 

