Venerdì 24 Marzo 2023
Aggiornato: 15:33
comunicato stampa

Newgen Named as a Leader in Analyst Report on Content Platforms, Q1 2023

24 marzo 2023 | 07.59
LETTURA: 2 minuti

Independent research firm recognized Newgen with the highest possible scores in 12 criteria

NEW DELHI, March 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Newgen Software, a global provider of digital transformation platform, NewgenONE, announced that it has been recognized as a 'Leader' in The Forrester Wave™: Content Platforms, Q1 2023, authored by Cheryl McKinnon et al.

The Forrester Wave™ evaluated NewgenONE Contextual Content Services Platform among 13 most significant content platform providers based on 26 criteria to help technology management professionals select the right platform for their needs.

According to the Forrester report, "Organizations looking for an advanced content platform capable of scaling for heavy workloads and that need deployment flexibility and advanced automation and AI capabilities should consider Newgen."

The report also states, "Newgen has strong capabilities for process automation and document generation and some of the most comprehensive embedded intelligent content services…"

"We believe this recognition is a validation of our efforts in providing the best-in-class Enterprise Content Management Platform to our customers. Our platform goes beyond conventional content management, helping organizations unlock new possibilities. Enterprises can optimize business operations, increase productivity, and promote collaboration by utilizing NewgenONE," said Mr. Virender Jeet, CEO of Newgen Software.

In the evaluation, Newgen scored 4.11 out of 5 in the current offering category and received the highest possible scores in the criteria of content migration, packaged applications, lifecycle management, app design/development tools, intelligent content services, transactional content services, and execution roadmap.

Click here to download The Forrester Wave™: Content Platforms, Q1 2023 report

About Newgen Software Technologies Limited

Newgen is the leading provider of a unified digital transformation platform with native process automationcontent servicescommunication management, and AI/ML capabilities. Globally, successful enterprises rely on Newgen's industry-recognized low code application platform to develop and deploy complex, content-driven, and customer-engaging business applications on the cloud. From onboarding to service requests, lending to underwriting, and for many more use cases across industries, Newgen unlocks simple with speed and agility.

For more details, visit www.newgensoft.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1836509/Newgen_Logo_Logo.jpg

 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/newgen-named-as-a-leader-in-analyst-report-on-content-platforms-q1-2023-301780646.html

in Evidenza