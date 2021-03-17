Cerca nel sito
 
Mercoledì 17 Marzo 2021
Aggiornato: 09:00
NexChange Group and Marita Group Co-Host Africa Blockchain Week Virtual Summit to Showcase Continent's Technological Leapfrog

17 marzo 2021 | 09.00
LETTURA: 2 minuti

HONG KONG, March 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The inaugural Africa Blockchain Week will launch from June 28th to July 1st 2021.

Africa Blockchain Week 2021 Logo

NexChange Group, a blockchain ecosystem and venture builder and MARITA Group, an African conglomerate will combine forces to co-host this Virtual Summit. The event will feature key industry players and decision-makers contributing to regulation, application, investment and education across many African countries.

Juwan Lee, Chairman of NexChange Group: "Africa is the next big move for blockchain. We see not just opportunities in the payment space and financial inclusion, but we see significant institutional involvement."

The new reality has proven technology to be a bridge to a better future. Strong ties between African countries, like the cooperation South-South, encouraged by HRH Mohammed VI go beyond just politics. New economic bridges ensure that Africa is able to bypass certain steps on a technological stair, positioning itself ahead of the global curve. Described by the World Bank and called leapfrogging, it relies strongly on enhanced technologies including blockchain.

Rahhal Boulgoute, Chairman of Marita Group: "Blockchain will revolutionize Africa and provide opportunities for financial inclusion. It is important that we expose blockchain technology in Africa."

The impact is seen on Africa's financial map. Over the last years, digital banking and mobile payments have proven to be a real-life case study for millions of users, making people's financial lives better, ensuring inclusion, and changing the game for the unbanked. Banks, enterprises, and entrepreneurs are changing the continent's destiny, shaping the investment landscape. 

This event backs the efforts of the African regulators to adopt the required regulations to embrace blockchain and become a main global player in the technologies shaping the future. The ambition of the Co-hosts is to make Africa Blockchain Week the key platform for dialogue and networking between all stakeholders in blockchain to transform it into a reality in Africa.

NexChange Group is a venture builder and media platform specializing in Blockchain, FinTech, HealthTech, AI, and Smart Cities.

Marita Group Holding is a global company focused on:

For more information, please visit www.africablockchainweek.com or contact: info@nexchange.com, +852 3595 3680.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1457404/abcw_logo_pr_Logo.jpg

