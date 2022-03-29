Cerca nel sito
 
Martedì 29 Marzo 2022
Aggiornato: 15:02
comunicato stampa

Next Earth and CodeCluster Sponsor CCTF Hacker Competition

29 marzo 2022 | 14.10
LETTURA: 2 minuti

BUDAPEST, Hungary, March 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Looking for a challenge? The CryptoCurrency (is) the Flag (CCTF) competition sponsored by CodeCluster and Next Earth might be just what you're looking for.

 

 

CCTF is the largest hacker competition for blockchain hackers, and the authors focus on creating realistic challenges that cryptographers, auditors, pentesters and security engineers face on a daily basis, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Polkadot-related tasks. The competition will take place in May, but players can apply until April 7th.

Next Earth is the third largest metaverse project with more than 30,000 virtual land owners, 180,000+ registered users, more than 2,500 transactions and with more than $10 million in total income. The platform, created to become a self-sustaining and self-regulated not-for-profit supporting environmental causes on earth, has donated $1 million to environmental initiatives since launch in Q4 2021. CodeCluster is a culture first web and app development shop.

Why Next Earth and CodeCluster Are Sponsoring Crypto CTF

As a metaverse project, Next Earth depends on community engagement to achieve their goals. Historically, they've done a number of giveaways and projects to engage their community. Sponsoring CCTF is just one more way that they're trying to reach out and engage with the crypto community.

CodeCluster similarly has a vested interest in seeing blockchain technology succeed. As a web and app development shop, they stand to gain a lot if blockchain becomes mainstream. By sponsoring CCTF, they're helping to ensure that the best and brightest minds are working on developing the technology.

What Is CCTF?

The vision of CCTF was created at the beginning of 2019 by Six and the first round was played during the BsidesBUD information security conference. Since then, each event started with an increased number of participants and sponsorship awards. The main organizers are Six and Silur. CC7F, or this upcoming event, will have even more challenges and the winners will be awarded from a $15,000 prize pool.

Previous games have covered topics such as cryptography, blockchain, Proof of Authority, Smart Contract security, frontrunning and cryptocurrency infrastructure vulnerabilities, weak crypto, misconfigurations, leaked wallets, BIP seeds, and incorrect RSA implementation.

So what are you waiting for? If you're up for a challenge, head over to the CCTF website and sign up today!

Video - https://youtu.be/RpLoED1mJYM 

