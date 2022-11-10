Cerca nel sito
 
Giovedì 10 Novembre 2022
comunicato stampa

Next Generation Battery Creator, Nanotech Energy Breaks Ground on a first factory to open 2023

10 novembre 2022 | 15.47
LETTURA: 2 minuti

Groundbreaking Technology Company expands its facilities in Chico, California to Further Research Graphene and Non-Flammable, Graphene-Powered, Lithium-ion Battery Solutions

CHICO, Calif., Nov. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Nanotech Energy is pleased to announce the construction of its new 100Mwh facility at the Chico Technology Center in Chico, California.

Nanotech, a worldwide leader in the field of graphene-based energy storage products and owner of 42 patents, is the only company in the world capable of producing non-flammable, cost effective lithium-ion batteries. While home to its current R&D center, this new factory will further Nanotech's ability to bring a much-needed safe battery technology to the market.

During a short program at their ground-breaking ceremony last week, Chico City Council members Dale Bennet and Kasey Reynolds, Chico State University President Gayle Hutchinson, Congressman Doug LaMalfa, and Assemblyman James Gallagher all shared enthusiastic remarks about the expansion. Once the build is complete in 2023, Nanotech will add up to 130 new jobs in its first few years of operation.

Chief Operating Officer, Scott Laine, said at the groundbreaking ceremony "Battery companies globally are racing to create this type of technology by 2030. We are ready to bring it to market now."

Nanotech's existing Research and Development Center in Chico opened in 2016. They are also currently building a new 517-acre, multiple building high-volume manufacturing facility in the Tahoe Reno Industrial Center.

Nanotech Energy is on a mission to bring transformative, graphene-based, energy storage products from the research lab to the mass market. Our very high surface area, single layer graphene material is already being used in multiple applications, including non-flammable lithium-ion batteries, transparent conducting electrodes, conductive inks, printed electronics, conductive epoxy, antistatic coatings and EMI (electromagnetic interference) shielding. Founded in 2014 by Dr. Jack Kavanaugh and noted UCLA scientists, Dr. Richard Kaner and Dr. Maher El-Kady, Nanotech Energy is a privately held company backed by Multiverse Investment Fund, Fubon Financial Group and other strategic investors. Learn more at https://nanotechenergy.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1943097/Nanotech_Energy_Inc_Officer_Scott_Laine.jpgLogo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1250815/NE_logo__002_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/next-generation-battery-creator-nanotech-energy-breaks-ground-on-a-first-factory-to-open-2023-301674573.html

in Evidenza