Giovedì 20 Gennaio 2022
Aggiornato: 09:45
Next-generation Lumos Controls mobile application redefines the enterprise lighting experience

20 gennaio 2022 | 10.10
LETTURA: 2 minuti

The new app built for smart enterprises allows seamless journey from a basic automated wireless system to achieving a complete green building and even unlock further opportunities

LAGUNA HILLS, Calif., Jan. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lumos Controls launches an all-new mobile application to simplify and redefine smart controls for enterprises. The app is a perfect gateway in making any building smarter in the shortest span of time and meet their sustainability goals. The launch of redesigned Lumos Controls App emphasizes on bringing a great difference to the commercial and industrial lighting experiences along with great savings on energy bills and labor cost.

Vivek Pramod, Senior Vice President & GM - Smart Controls, WiSilica, says, “While smart controls are a must have for any modern building, the present solutions in the industry compels the user to understand the complexities of underlying technology even for the simplest of tasks. This is a big deterrent for smart technology adoption.”

The app introduces several breakthrough features to simplify commissioning, configuration and automation of smart control ecosystem the way the industry needs it. Users can use this intuitive app without any additional training, thanks to a host of features such as multilanguage support, contextual in-app user tips, and a well-structured user guide. The mobile app provides flexible and easy solutions for lighting automation with multi-option scheduling and daylight harvesting.

“Our new app is collective result of all the feedback from our users over the years and rightly blended with our extensive technology expertise. The outcome is a simple to use mobile app tailor-made for smart enterprises and with a perfect balance of controls and configuration. This is a big step in our long journey ahead to create extensive value for lighting controls beyond its staple functionality and lots more to follow,” Vivek concluded.

The app is a part of a well-rounded smart control ecosystem comprising of fit-to-purpose lighting control devices, multi-mount sensors, switches, gateways, analytical dashboards and more. The smart controls ecosystem is designed to facilitate seamless integration with building management system for a complete green building solution. Beyond the basic functionalities, now the lighting controls can deliver immense value better than ever!

This next-gen app is available for download on the iOS app store and Google play store for users.

About Lumos Controls

Lumos Controls is a smart controls solution from WiSilica, the leading IoT platform and solutions provider. Built on an IoT platform (ARIXA), this solution features the most advanced lighting control devices, intuitive interfaces, and versatile edge/cloud computing that are brought together to build an intelligent lighting network that’s future ready for smart enterprises. Lumos Controls is on a mission to unlock the extra ordinary potential of light and give lighting controls a life of its own and beyond.

For more information: Lumoscontrols.com

Media Contact:Gokul RavindranWiSilica Inc.23282 Mill Creek Dr #340,Laguna Hills,CA 92653, USApr@wisilica.com 

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/af7d25d9-be3e-4528-b109-73b0dd01332c

