Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Mercoledì 12 Gennaio 2022
Aggiornato: 12:37
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

12:09 Covid oggi Italia, bollettino Protezione Civile e contagi regioni 12 gennaio

12:02 Molestie in piazza Duomo a Milano, fermati 2 giovani

12:00 Quirinale, Calenda: "Bonino nome di riferimento"

11:53 Covid oggi Veneto, 19.811 contagi e 32 morti: bollettino 12 gennaio

11:47 Rimini, 50enne ucciso con colpi alla testa: un fermo

11:38 Sanremo 2022, Luxuria: "Drusilla fa la storia"

11:22 Emergenza Covid, salta udienza depistaggio Borsellino

11:19 Covid oggi Italia, aumentano ricoveri in ospedale

11:07 Covid oggi Toscana, 13.341 contagi: bollettino 12 gennaio

11:03 Covid Israele oggi, nuovo record di contagi: quasi 44.000 in un giorno

10:41 Covid Austria oggi, record contagi trainati da Omicron: quasi 18.500 in 24 ore

10:38 Cina teme Omicron, a Tianjin nuovo 'round' di test di massa

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FINTECH
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECNOLOGIA
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

Next.e.GO Mobile becomes the first independent BEV manufacturer to enable its customers trade their CO2 certificates (GHG quota)

12 gennaio 2022 | 08.30
LETTURA: 2 minuti

- Solution will be accessible via e.GO Connect App or website enabling e.GO customers to trade their CO2 certificate (GHG quota).

- e.GO Life customers can get a monetary benefit of up to EUR 300 Euros per year.

- e.GO Mobile selected Fairnergy as the first official partner.

- e.GO Mobile will use the monetary credit from trading CO2 certificate of its existing company fleet to support sustainable projects.

AACHEN, Germany, Jan. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Next.e.GO Mobile SE, the independent German manufacturer of innovative and sustainable urban electric vehicles, announced today that it will enable its customers to trade their GHG quota (CO2 certificates). Together with the partner, Fairnergy, e.GO Mobile offers simple and fast processing of the sale of the GHG quota via its e.GO Connect app or Website. e.GO Life owners can currently get up to 300 Euros per year from the sale of their GHG quota. The benefits from the sale of certificates are credited to the customer. In addition, e.GO together with Fairnergy offer the customers the opportunity to use all or part of this credit, directly via the platform, to support selected sustainable projects and with that making a true and lasting contribution to an emission free energy transition.

Several directives and initiatives have been focused on addressing emissions reduction objectives across the continent by promoting a cost-effective and economically efficient solutions. EU ETS has been the world's first installation-level 'cap-and-trade' system for cutting greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions. EU Renewable Energy Directive (RED II) was introduced to address GHG reduction targets. And Germany's National ETS (nETS) regulatory framework that came into effect in 2021 aimed at complementing the EU ETS paving the way for the greenhouse gas reduction quota (GHG quota) that are legally assigned to a pure battery electric vehicle could be traded and sold.

To simplify the process and enable the customers benefit from buying and using e.GO Life - our pure battery electric vehicle - e.GO Mobile has joined forces with Fairnergy and become the first independent battery electric vehicle manufacturer to offer its customers in Germany an integrated, digital and seamless solution.

"Leveraging our disruptive technology and innovation to drive emission-free urban mobility has been our north star. Including our customers in this journey and enabling them to benefit from their responsible choice, having opted for one of the most sustainable urban BEVs, is something that we also take very seriously at e.GO. By becoming the first independent BEV that offers its customers GHG quota trading, we are taking another important step towards making electro mobility even more attractive. Together with our truly sustainable partner we make the process as seamless and efficient as possible for our customers," said Ali Vezvaei, Chairman of the Board at Next.e.GO Mobile SE.

Next.e.GO Mobile will donate the monetary benefit from the GHG quota trade of company's existing fleet, to support sustainable projects.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1724464/ghg.jpg

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Auto_E_Motori Trasporti_E_Logistica Ambiente Ambiente Ambiente Economia_E_Finanza website enabling their CO2 certificates Solution will anidride carbonica
Vedi anche
News to go
Covid Italia, l'ultimo bollettino
News to go
Migranti, Frontex: in 2021 quasi 200mila arrivi in Ue
News to go
Imprese, è allarme costo energia per il 2022
News to go
Morto David Sassoli, presidente del Parlamento europeo
News to go
Scoperta piattaforma scommesse on line, 33 arresti
Sassoli, il ricordo del Tg1: "David sempre un nostro collega" - Video
News to go
Abusi minori, Papa: "Dolore constatare come si siano consumati"
News to go
Covid, vescovo Teano vieta a sacerdoti non vaccinati distribuzione ostia
News to go
Covid Italia, il bollettino del 10 gennaio
News to go
Super Green Pass, controlli in tutta Italia
News to go
Scuola in Campania, Tar sospende ordinanza De Luca
Draghi e le 'scuse' in conferenza stampa - Video
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza