Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Lunedì 05 Dicembre 2022
Aggiornato: 15:08
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

15:19 Alfredo Cospito, chiesto l'ergastolo. Corteo anarchici a Torino

14:59 Covid oggi Sardegna, 328 contagi: bollettino 5 dicembre

14:41 Ponte sullo Stretto, Salvini: "Obiettivo al via lavori entro 2 anni"

14:25 Silvia Salis, tassista le nega pagamento con Pos: "La pacchia è finita"

14:24 Pd, Cacciari: "Elly Schlein non mi interessa, si parta dal congresso"

14:04 Ucraina, strategia e attacchi Russia: cosa cambia con l'inverno, lo scenario

14:03 Sanremo 2023, Mogol: "E' il festival degli influencer"

13:55 Indagine Juve, Abodi: "Non è caso unico, non temo nuova Calciopoli"

13:30 Indagine Juve, Grassani: "Caso forse più grave di Calciopoli"

13:28 Vaccino Omicron 4-5 per under 5, Pfizer: "Chiesto ok Usa"

13:27 Cina, in Italia record di stazioni 'non ufficiali' di polizia Pechino

13:19 Maremoto Stromboli, gli abitanti: "Tanta paura, ora i lavori sul costone"

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

Nexus FrontierTech launches first-of-its-kind plug-and-play AI modules on Microsoft Azure

05 dicembre 2022 | 13.46
LETTURA: 1 minuti

Clients can now instantly deploy modular AI in their workflows, with new intelligent automation breakthroughs on the Azure platform

LONDON, Dec. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Artificial Intelligence (AI) solution provider Nexus FrontierTech has announced its partnership with Microsoft Azure, allowing clients to utilise the Azure marketplace for quick deployment of AI solutions within their organisations.

The first module by Nexus FrontierTech available on the platform is a driving licence processing solution for UK licences, extracting both the personal identity information as well as photo and signature verification. The module seamlessly integrates this data directly into clients' systems, automating the extraction of both the textual data and graphics on the licences needed for identification verification, delivering workflow automation without any disruption.

The Nexus Driving License Extractor, along with soon-to-launch modules for Financial Statements, Bank Statements, Passports and more, is the first-of-its-kind on the Azure marketplace.

Nexus FrontierTech powers these modules via the Nexus AI Engine, which taps multiple data types and turns unstructured data into accurate, actionable and valuable intelligence with Intelligent Document Processing & NLP. Specialised for banking and financial services, asset management, retail and wealth banking, the engine delivers 50+ proprietary AI modules that automate high value workflows including onboarding, compliance, research, and portfolio monitoring, and enables quick and easy customisation for other data sources.

Danny Goh, Nexus FrontierTech CEO, said "We're excited to have successfully launched the Driving Licence Extractor AI module on the Azure platform, serving our clients on the Microsoft ecosystem. Preparations for the launch of our other existing modules are already underway, and we look forward to delivering a full suite of intelligent automation products via Azure, supporting Azure users with the speed and agility needed in their workflows to scale their operations."

Nexus FrontierTech's Driving License Extractor on the Microsoft Azure Marketplace can be found here: https://bit.ly/azuredrivinglicense

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/nexus-frontiertech-launches-first-of-its-kind-plug-and-play-ai-modules-on-microsoft-azure-301694543.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
ICT Altro ICT ICT Economia_E_Finanza launches first of its kind plug and play Microsoft Azure can now plug and play
Vedi anche
News to go
Frana Ischia, riaprono le scuole ma non a Casamicciola
News to go
Bankitalia: "Senza reddito di cittadinanza un milione di poveri in più"
News to go
Volontariato, Mattarella: "Valore inestimabile"
News to go
Ospedali ed Rsa, Nas scoprono 165 operatori sanitari irregolari
News to go
Ucraina, ultime news: esplosioni in due aeroporti russi
News to go
Mondiali Qatar 2022, Inghilterra ai quarti contro la Francia
News to go
Disoccupazione, Cgia: "Nel 2023 Roma, Napoli e Caserta le più colpite"
News sto go
Sciopero benzinai, stop dal 13 al 16 dicembre
News to go
Covid e chiesa, tornano acquasantiere e segno pace
News to go
Ucraina, "Europa vivrà senza petrolio Russia"
News to go
Maltempo Calabria, tromba d'aria nel crotonese
News to go
Iran annuncia abolizione della polizia morale
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza