Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Martedì 30 Novembre 2021
Aggiornato: 06:50
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

00:03 Variante Omicron Italia, sintomi e vaccini: cosa sappiamo

22:02 Pallone d'oro, Messi vince per la settima volta

21:37 Terza dose, il piano di Figliuolo

21:19 Asi, nasce la Giornata Nazionale dello Spazio

21:08 Tentata rapina a Torino, accoltellato un carabiniere: è grave

20:51 Covid oggi Sicilia, 559 contagi e 6 morti: bollettino 29 novembre

20:33 Startup, parte il Premio Nazionale Innovazione

19:41 Premio San Leonardo 2021 a Diana Bracco

19:05 Pivetti: "Contenta della decisione del Gip, aiuta a migliore ponderazione"

18:40 Scuola, collettivo liceo Righi: "cogestione invece di occupazione? Non è forma di protesta"

18:40 Germania, bonus Covid da 1.300 euro a dipendenti pubblici

18:26 Super Green pass, arriva stretta sui controlli

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FINTECH
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECNOLOGIA
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

NFT physical gallery BCA Gallery to open in Shanghai on Dec 24th

30 novembre 2021 | 03.08
LETTURA: 2 minuti

LONDON, Nov. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In 2021, the NFT market and the metaverse are exploding with global uncertainty while some innovative companies are practicing their social responsibility. As one of the most influential Art-Tech brands with an open mind, BCA Network provides premium digital assets with a better landing point for virtual migration from Web 2.0 to Web 3.0.

In March 2021, BCA held "Virtual Niche", the world's first crypto art exhibition at UCCA Lab. In April, BCA hosted "Crypto Migration: A Journey to Post-digital Microworld", crypto art educational project, with Tsinghua x-lab and Central Academy of Fine Arts(CAFA). In May, BCA initiated BCA Global Young Digital Art Scholarship Program. In July, BCA held "Al Colosseo" online NFT art exhibition, exhibiting striking works by top artists and sharing pioneering market insights with the audience and collectors. Moreover, in September, BCA collaborated with Punk.China to exhibit "Illustrated Handbook of Chinese Cryptopunks" at the 2021 China Blockchain Industry Summit. BCA also exhibited NFT artworks at WWART Expo Shanghai 2021.

In late 2021, BCA will enter into the field of offline galleries. BCA GALLERY, NFT offline gallery locates at the Central Garage designed by Derry in 1919 with other galleries in the Bund. Aiming to bring metaverse into reality, BCA GALLERY will create an excellent experience for the audience through offline exhibitions. BCA has shown an open-minded and revolutionary attitude to lead the industry - launching the "Virtual Butterfly" NFT blind box series with Dabeiyuzhou, the first Asian digital artist in Sotheby's; holding a series of digital art education activities with CAFA, one of the Asian top art academies; developing NFT art intelligence hardware and visual display terminals with Samsung; launching NFT car series with the creator of Porsche 911 Turbo S.

BCA Gallery will present the first exhibition "READY PLAYER #1" from 24th December 2021, with the metaverse as the exhibition theme. BCA has invited four secret young Asian digital artists to exhibit their works in each exhibition hall, with light tunnels connecting the rooms. Meanwhile, the exhibited NFT work and airdrop events will be on MetaOpus. Please stay tuned!

Video - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1697602/video.mp4  

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
are practicing NFT market are exploding ara
Vedi anche
News to go
Freddo polare per tutta la settimana
News to go
Variante Omicron, ministri G7: "Richiede azione urgente"
News to go
Covid Italia, dati e contagi: ultimo bollettino
News to go
Eitan Biran tornerà in Italia
News to go
Lingua italiana, Mattarella: "Figlia della creatività"
News to go
Inquinamento fiumi, sequestro beni per 78,2 milioni
News to go
Covid, positivi a variante Omicron moglie e figli 'paziente zero'
News to go
Green pass Svizzera, al referendum vince il sì
News to go
Pmi, Giorgetti firma decreto per fondo da 40 milioni
News to go
Droga, maxi sequestro di marijuana: 1,5 tonnellate
News to go
Napoli torna primo, Lazio battuta per 4 a 0
News to go
Variante Omicron in Italia, cosa sappiamo
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza