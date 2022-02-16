Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Mercoledì 16 Febbraio 2022
Aggiornato: 08:56
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

08:41 Alluvione in Brasile, 23 morti a causa di frane e inondazioni

08:32 Pechino 2022, slalom: oro a Noel, Razzoli chiude ottavo

08:17 Alec Baldwin, famiglia Halyna Hutchins gli fa causa per omicidio colposo

07:53 Ucraina, Putin: "Russia non vuole guerra". Biden: "Pronti a negoziare"

23:15 Champions League, vincono Psg e Manchester City

22:36 Stato emergenza, Cacciari: "Quando finisce? Decideranno lanciando freccette..."

22:12 Ucraina, Biden: "Guerra senza senso, costo immenso per Russia"

21:43 Eutanasia, i vescovi: "Da Consulta inderogabile scelta tutela vita"

21:42 Pensioni, governo apre a superamento 67 anni ma con ricalcolo contributivo

21:24 Referendum eutanasia, Meloni: "Sacrosanta decisione Consulta"

21:13 M5S, Conte: "Per Grillo regola doppio mandato fondativa"

20:44 Referendum eutanasia, Cappato: "Brutta notizia per chi soffre e per democrazia"

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FINTECH
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

NIBIOHN, Shionogi Discover Host Immune-dependent Novel Anti-coronavirus Antibody

16 febbraio 2022 | 07.00
LETTURA: 1 minuti

- Potential Candidate as Broad-spectrum Therapeutic Agent for Coronavirus Diseases Caused by Different Coronaviruses, including Variants -

OSAKA, Japan, Feb. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Institutes of Biomedical Innovation, Health and Nutrition (NIBIOHN; Ibaraki-shi, Osaka; Director-general: Yoshihiro Yoneda), in partnership with Shionogi & Co., Ltd. (Chuo-ku, Osaka; President and CEO: Isao Teshirogi), has successfully identified a novel antiviral antibody for severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2), its variants, and closely associated coronavirus species.

Logo: https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/img/202202107244-O2-7jtU6NgB

Image: https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M107030/202202107244/_prw_PI1fl_34k50Eru.jpg

The newly identified antibody binds to virus spike proteins displayed on the infected cell surface. The bound antibody supports the immune response of infected individuals to attack the infected cells via antibody-dependent cell-mediated cytotoxicity (ADCC). Unlike many other antibody drugs, the newly identified antibody's binding site (epitope) resides in a specific part of the spike structure poorly susceptible to mutation. Therefore, the antibody reacts with various virus variants, including the Omicron variant. Moreover, because the epitope structure with few mutations is common among many other related coronaviruses, the newly identified antiviral antibody is expected to show efficacy against a broad spectrum of coronaviruses, including potential variants in the future.

In current clinical use, antibody cocktails and other neutralizing antibodies target individuals with mild infection. In contrast, the newly identified antibody may be suitable to treat patients at high risk of disease of greater severity. In addition, a "broad-spectrum antiviral antibody" should be ideal for emergency use in the event of a probable new coronavirus pandemic in the future. NIBIOHN will conduct further research.

For research details, please visit: https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/attach/202202107244-O1-E6Gkw0h2.pdf

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Salute_E_Benessere Chimica_E_Farmacia Salute_E_Benessere Chimica_E_Farmacia Salute_E_Benessere Economia_E_Finanza Chimica_E_Farmacia coronavirus Diseases Caused Shionogi Discover Host Broad spectrum Therapeutic Agent Diseases Caused
Vedi anche
News to go
Covid Italia, il bollettino
News to go
Ucraina, Draghi sente Zelensky: "Impegno per soluzione"
News to go
Da Uefa biglietti gratis ai tifosi
News to go
Vaccini covid, Djokovic "pronto a rinunciare ad altri Slam"
News to go
Robinho, chiesto mandato arresto internazionale
News to go
Medici area convenzionata, sciopero 1-2 marzo
Sofia Goggia: "Argento vivissimo, risultato straordinario" - Video
News to go
Ucraina-Russia, Mosca ritira parte delle truppe dal confine
News to go
Criminalità, operazione 'Levante': eseguite 75 misure cautelari
News to go
Lavoro, Sbarra (Cisl): "Serve patto sociale per proteggere i salari"
News to go
Crisi Ucraina, ancora tensioni: Scholz oggi a Mosca
News to go
Pechino 2022, storica doppietta nella libera: Goggia argento e Delago bronzo
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza