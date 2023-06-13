Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Martedì 13 Giugno 2023
Aggiornato: 16:18
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

16:26 Berlusconi, l'omaggio di Salvini: via la barba per Silvio

16:16 Boomdabash, arriva 'Lambada': nuovo singolo con Paola & Chiara

16:08 Partita la Mille Miglia 2023

15:32 Ucraina, "Usa potrebbero fornire munizioni all'uranio impoverito a Kiev"

15:29 Berlusconi, "ora dubbi su futuro centrodestra": analisi del Financial Times

15:20 Caso Resinovich, gip dispone nuove indagini: 25 punti da chiarire

14:53 Berlusconi, l'addio di Meloni e la gaffe di Boldi: "E ora tocca a te"

14:48 Ricerca, con 1000 miglia Mad Politecnico Milano inizia sperimentazione auto autonome su strade

14:46 Berlusconi, Previti: "Ancora sotto choc, pensavo fosse immortale"

14:25 Roma, incendio Colli Aniene: 5 indagati

14:22 Berlusconi, la lettera di Pier Silvio ai dipendenti: "Papà vi ha amato tutti"

14:18 Incidente sul lavoro nel casertano, morto operaio caduto da capannone

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

Niche perfume brand ETERNAL JOURNEY launches 'House of Eternal Journey' with DJ Pierre Ravan

13 giugno 2023 | 15.52
LETTURA: 2 minuti

PARIS, June 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Up and coming French niche perfume brand ETERNAL JOURNEY is all set to launch a one of its kind initiative for budding music producers to help their music get noticed.

The brand has announced the launch of the 'House of Eternal Journey' initiative from 15th of June, 2023. Through the campaign, all genres of electronic musical entries will be sourced from music producers across the world for the 'Eternal Journey Playlist' which would be selected by popular Spiritual House DJ-Producer, Pierre Ravan.

Pierre Ravan is one of the World's First Spiritual House DJ-Producer and also the creator of Eternal Journey. The newly launched range of three perfumes which represent the cycle of 24-hours journey in the day, are named 'Sunrise to Sunset', 'Sunset to Midnight' and 'Midnight to Sunrise'. They have been crafted with Love by FIRMENICH & Pierre Ravan.

ETERNAL JOURNEY perfumes are available in stores across France, Germany, Albania & Qatar. The brand plans to expand its presence to other geographies including Europe, Serbia, Middle East, Asia & North America later this year.

Speaking on the launch of the 'House of Eternal Journey' initiative, Pierre Ravan said, "ETERNAL JOURNEY is a niche luxury perfume brand which needs to be experienced with its roots in Luxury, Entertainment, Wellness & Well-being. As such we feel that music is an essential element of the journey. Through the 'House of Eternal Journey' initiative we want to nurture this part of the brand even more through the Unity of the inner potential of all the artists. We want to create this platform for all the music producers to come out and be their authentic selves."

He announced the launch of the new campaign at the popular Lighthouse Music Festival in Croatia earlier this month.

Participants can log on to house.theeternaljourney.com to submit their entries.

Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gJhyURfr3UILogo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2100082/Eternal_Journey_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/niche-perfume-brand-eternal-journey-launches-house-of-eternal-journey-with-dj-pierre-ravan-301849605.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Cultura_E_Tempo_Libero Media_E_Pubblicita Arredamento_E_Design Moda Cultura_E_Tempo_Libero Economia_E_Finanza perfume brand ETERNAL JOURNEY is all set griffe music
Vedi anche
News to go
Imu 2023, 16 giungo scade la prima rata
News to go
Trump a Miami, oggi in Tribunale per processo su documenti riservati
News to go
Bimba scomparsa a Firenze, ricerche senza sosta
News to go
Ancora maltempo sull'Italia, previsioni meteo dei prossimi giorni
News to go
Tre milioni di italiani chiedono aiuto per mangiare: chi sono i nuovi poveri
News to go
Berlusconi, funerali domani nel Duomo di Milano
News to go
Ucraina, ultime notizie: bombe russe su Kryvyi Rih
News to go
Addio a Francesco Nuti, l'attore malato da tempo è morto a 68 anni
News to go
Berlusconi, mercoledì funerali di Stato nel Duomo di Milano
News to go
Pnrr, tecnici Ue in Italia per verifiche su attuazione piano
Berlusconi, l'editto contro Biagi, Santoro e Luttazzi - Video
"Addio Silvio", il messaggio di Meloni per Berlusconi - Video
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza