Martedì 06 Aprile 2021
Aggiornato: 08:02
NicheRMS365™ Selected as the Police Records Management Platform for the San Diego County Sheriff's Department

06 aprile 2021 | 06.01
LETTURA: 2 minuti

SAN DIEGO, April 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The San Diego County Sheriff's Department (SDSD) has chosen NicheRMS365™, the cloud engineered, mobile first platform, to allow its deputies and staff to efficiently manage their operation.

Developed by Niche Technology Inc., NicheRMS365 covers the entire breadth of police information management in a single platform, giving the approximately 1,300 SDSD deputies and staff a focused operational view for each critical policing situation to increase deputy and citizen safety.

Secured in the Microsoft® Azure platform, NicheRMS365 delivers the mobility SDSD deputies need to work from any location on any device. NicheRMS365 also gives the SDSD greater visibility of vulnerable individuals, enabling deputies to prevent and solve crime, and bring culprits to justice.

With NicheRMS365, the SDSD can streamline daily business processes and experience the benefits of single data entry, with agency-wide data sharing to avoid duplication. Additional benefits provided by NicheRMS365 include:

Niche is proud to support the SDSD as they carry out their mission to "provide the highest quality public safety services in an effort to make San Diego the safest urban county in the nation."

About NicheRMS365At Niche, our focus is on the information demands of frontline officers when seconds count. The responsive NicheRMS365 UI provides a consistent, intuitive user experience on phone, tablet, laptop and desktop devices, so agencies can simply train once and use anywhere – on any device.

NicheRMS365 is the cloud engineered, mobile-first platform that sets the standard for Police RMS worldwide, serving 162,000 sworn officers in the United States, Canada, Australia and the United Kingdom. It's the most highly configurable, capable and respected RMS platform in the world.

Schedule a demonstration to see the potential of NicheRMS365 for your agency at www.NicheRMS.com.

For More Information:Chris Bushell+1 403 305 5199Chris.Bushell@NicheRMS.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1041214/Niche_Technology_Logo.jpg

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
