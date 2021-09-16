Cerca nel sito
 
comunicato stampa

Nils Andersen-Röed joins Binance from Europol to further strengthen investigations and audit team

16 settembre 2021 | 23.24
LETTURA: 2 minuti

SINGAPORE, Sept. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Binance, the world's leading blockchain ecosystem and cryptocurrency infrastructure provider, has grown its Audit and Investigations team again with the hire of Nils Andersen-Röed from Europol where he was a specialist on the Dark Web team. His focus will be on conducting and leading internal and external investigations with the purpose of identifying bad actors that attempt to commit crimes on Binance's platforms and to protect users' funds, as well as proactively supporting law enforcement agencies with their investigations. Nils' appointment strengthens an already strong team of security specialists working hard to make sure Binance remains the most secure crypto ecosystem around.

Before his role at Europol, Nils was the Project Leader of the Dark Web Unit of the Dutch National Police. He was also the Project Leader of Operation Gravesac/Bayonet, coordinating the takeover and takedown of the dark web marketplaces Hansa Market and Alphabay.  Together with colleagues around the world, Nils was instrumental in this global operation. During this action a huge amount of information regarding illicit trades was being gathered and shared with other law enforcement agencies which has led to many arrests around the globe and contributed greatly to cleaning up the crypto industry.

Nils Andersen-Röed commented: "After many years working in law enforcement I am excited to tackle new challenges in the Binance Audit and Investigations team.  Over the years I have learned that simply arresting criminals isn't enough to combat crime, you also need to take a broader look at the whole ecosystem in which they are operating. Criminals and other bad actors try to misuse crypto for illegal purposes, which can have an impact on innocent participants of the whole industry. At Binance I will be in a position to keep the platforms and users safe from these bad actors while assisting law enforcement agencies around the world with their investigations and secure prosecutions."

"My goal is to make the cryptocurrency industry (and Binance specifically) a safer place. International collaboration between the industry and law enforcement agencies is key, criminals  don't care about borders. Increased collaboration between the public and private sector will also be beneficial when it comes to fighting crime and making this industry a safer place for everyone."

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1628261/Binance_Nils_Andersen_Roed.jpg

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
