Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Giovedì 09 Dicembre 2021
Aggiornato: 14:10
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

14:09 Covid Svizzera oggi, 10.894 contagi e 27 morti: tasso positività al 15%

13:51 Vaccino Covid, Figliuolo: "In arrivo altre 2 milioni di dosi Pfizer"

13:32 Massimo Ferrero, legale: "Si avvarrà della facoltà di non rispondere"

13:25 Covid oggi Fvg, 763 contagi e 5 morti: bollettino 9 dicembre

13:02 Morta Lina Wertmuller, Rita Pavone: "Dolore enorme"

12:48 Wertmuller, capelli corti e occhiali bianchi: vezzi e virtù della signora del cinema

12:44 Variante Omicron, Bassetti: "Più contagiosa ma non buca tre dosi vaccino"

12:39 Covid oggi Italia, bollettino Protezione Civile e contagi regioni 9 dicembre

12:27 Covid oggi Veneto, 1.928 contagi e 4 morti: bollettino 9 dicembre

12:19 E' morta Lina Wertmuller, aveva 93 anni

12:11 Aviaria, focolai nel pollame: la circolare del ministero

12:08 Caso Marò, procura Roma chiede archiviazione: "Prove insufficienti"

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FINTECH
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECNOLOGIA
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

Nina Dobrev Wears Chic and Cozy LILYSILK Outfits while Snuggling with Her Dog Maverick on Instagram

09 dicembre 2021 | 14.01
LETTURA: 2 minuti

ATLANTA, Dec. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- LILYSILK, the world's leading silk brand with a mission to inspire people to live better, sustainable lives, has been spotted on world-famous Canadian actress Nina Dobrev, who sported two ensembles while cuddling with her dog Maverick on her Instagram account on December 6.

In an Instagram Story, Nina wore a cozy and stylish LILYSILK cashmere set in natural white, consisting of a Ribbed Pure Cashmere Hoodie and Casual Cashmere Wide Leg Pants, perfect for the winter holiday season. In another street style photo, she sported an elegant ensemble that included a LILYSILK top (V Neck Front and Back Silk Camisole in natural white), pants (High-Waisted Pleated Pants in natural white), and jacket (Classic Double-Breasted Silk Trench Coat in pale gray).

Nina is best known for her roles in "Degrassi: The Next Generation" and "The Vampire Diaries". In addition to being a highly-acclaimed actress, she is also an executive producer and director, as well as incredibly active in several charitable causes, among them Project Pink and Hunger Bites.

LILYSILK has become one of the most beloved and recognized silk brands, winning legions of fans around the world, and worn by stars such as Oscar Award-Winning Actress Gwyneth Paltrow and GRAMMY Award-Winning Singer and Songwriter Meghan Trainor.

Since its founding in 2010, LILYSILK has been dedicated to crafting luxury silk products that fuse sophistication with comfort. The cashmere set worn by Nina is made of 100% A-Grade Mongolian Cashmere, which is exceptionally soft against the skin. Moreover, it is incredibly durable, pilling far less than traditional cashmere and becoming even softer and more supple with each wear.

Until December 22, shoppers can enjoy special Christmas promotions, including buy-one-get-30%-off on apparel, buy-one-get-40%-off on pillowcases, and up to 40% off on pajamas. Fans can also enjoy $10 off purchases of over $200, $20 off purchases of over $400, and $30 off purchases of over $600.

About LILYSILK

LILYSILK is one of the world's leading silk brands with a mission to inspire people to live better lives and adapt to a more sustainable lifestyle. The brand crafts products from the finest natural fibers and is committed to a zero-waste policy whilst delivering exceptional services. LILYSILK aims to bring customers the ultimate comfort in every passing moment - every day and forevermore, to live spectacularly.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1706311/1.jpg

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Altro Arredamento_E_Design Cultura_E_Tempo_Libero Ambiente Moda Altro ICT ICT Economia_E_Finanza her Instagram account Her dog Maverick Instagram Nina Dobrev Wears Chic
Vedi anche
News to go
"Covid più grande crisi globale per bimbi in 75 anni"
News to go
Variante Omicron, cosa dicono i primi studi Pfizer
News to go
Caso Prosek, la lettera della filiera vitivinicola italiana all'Ue
News to go
Covid Italia, bollettino 8 dicembre
News to go
Massimo Ferrero, oggi interrogatorio di garanzia
News to go
Tredicesima torna a crescere nel 2021
News to go
Egitto, Patrick Zaki libero dopo 22 mesi di carcere
News to go
Olimpiadi Pechino e boicottaggio diplomatico, interviene Malagò
News to go
Macbeth, grande successo per la prima alla Scala
News to go
Germania, Scholz nuovo cancelliere
News to go
Covid Campania, dati e contagi: ultimo bollettino
News to go
Covid Italia, il bollettino del 7 dicembre
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza