Sabato 11 Settembre 2021
Nina Kraviz kicked-off the Formula 1 Heineken Gran Premio d'Italia 2021 weekend in style with a headline performance at the Heineken® Greener Bar in Milan

11 settembre 2021 | 13.42
LETTURA: 2 minuti

MONZA, Italy, Sept. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

Heineken® Greener BarFuorisalone

Heineken® returns to the F1 Heineken Gran Premio d'Italia 2021 with a headline performance from Russian DJ and producer Nina Kraviz at the Heineken® Greener Bar in Milan. Kicking-off the F1® racing action across Saturday and Sunday and closing out the festivities at Milan Design Week, the spectacular private performance was also live streamed to millions of fans to enjoy at home.

Italian DJ Anfisa Letyago played a warm-up set live from the bar in its Milan city centre location before Nina Kraviz took to the stage for an exclusive and unforgettable performance. The headline act was streamed live via EDM streaming platform Beatport, F1 and Red Bull Racing Honda Facebook pages as well as Nina Kraviz's own social channels.

On performing in Milan at the Heineken® Greener Bar, Nina Kraviz said: "I love performing in Italy, the passion of Italian fans is so unique and special. I am also a big F1 fan, so I was very excited about this performance at the Heineken® Greener Bar ahead of all the racing action this weekend!"

Anfisa Letyago said: "I'm really happy to be performing in my home country for this event with Heineken® and Beatport! I'm looking forward to this performance, the first one in a long time in this beautiful nation in front of the energy and passion of the Italian fans- all adhering to Covid guidelines of course!"

The Heineken Greener Bar is a sustainable bar space that showcases how the international beer brand is taking action to reduce waste, water, emissions and energy usage through innovation and collaboration with motorsport partners including Formula 1, Formula E and Red Bull Advanced Technologies.

The concept was launched globally at the Heineken® E-Prix in London on 22 July 2021 and the bar will be rolled out across future motorsport events and platforms. The performance adhered to local government covid restrictions with event capacity and social distancing measures in place.

The livestream will be available to watch on Beatport and Nina's YouTube and Facebook channels until the end of year. Anfisa's set will be live streamed on Beatport channels on Thursday 16 September 2021 at 20:00 CET.

INFORMATIONStreaming channels: EDM streaming service Beatport via Facebook, YouTube and TwitchF1 Facebook  Red Bull Racing Honda Facebook Nina Kraviz YouTube, Facebook and InstagramAnfisa Letyago YouTube, Facebook and Instagram 

 

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1623463/Heineken__Greener_Bar.jpg  Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1623464/Heineken__Greener_Bar.jpg  Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1623465/Heineken__Greener_Bar.jpg

