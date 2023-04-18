Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Martedì 18 Aprile 2023
Aggiornato: 15:48
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

15:43 Russia, in Europa quasi 200 le 'antenne spia' di Putin

15:28 Allianz: insolvenze globali +21% nel 2023, +4% nel 2024

15:26 **Cybersecurity: Profeta (Leonardo), 'molti corsi informativi per comuni cittadini'**

15:20 Cybersecurity, Leonardo e Cyber 4.0 premiano i vincitori di Cyber X Mind4Future

15:14 Usa, "uccidere i giornalisti e attaccare a una corda i neri", audio choc dello sceriffo in Oklahoma

15:05 Professioni, Bottoni (Aepi): "Indici sintetici di affidabilità per tariffe equo compenso"

15:02 Terzo Polo, da naufragio partito unico a ipotesi federazione

14:51 Incidente Ciro Immobile, "semaforo perfettamente funzionante"

14:37 Design, al via collaborazione Samsung con TOILETPAPER

14:32 Samsung porta il design connesso e sostenibile alla Milano Design Week 2023

14:15 Pnrr, Aepi: "Futuro parla di innovazione, equo compenso e logistica"

14:11 Terzo polo, Carfagna propone coalizione di Centro. Calenda: "Condivido al 100%"

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

NinjaOne Expresses Gratitude to IT Teams with Launch of Global Brand Campaign Titled, "Have You Hugged Your IT Person Lately"

18 aprile 2023 | 15.02
LETTURA: 2 minuti

AUSTIN, Texas, April 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- NinjaOne, the first unified IT management platform for managed service providers (MSPs) and IT departments, has a message for technology staff everywhere: You are superheroes.

Today, the company announced the launch of a new brand campaign, "Have You Hugged Your IT Person Lately"? It celebrates IT teams globally that provide support to in-office and remote workforces with the NinjaOne platform.

With its own workforce scaling to over 1,000 employees and growing 100 percent in the last year, NinjaOne is focused on solving the modern challenges for IT teams to monitor, manage, and secure any device and user at scale, from anywhere.

The campaign started as a grassroots effort to become the advocate for IT departments that have worked tirelessly over the past few years to secure the spaces employees occupy and the devices they use as companies shifted to remote and hybrid work models The premise of the campaign is to acknowledge the IT professionals who work behind the scenes to maintain the systems that businesses rely on and ensure everyone is supported to do their best work.

"Organizations today expect work technology to be simple and intuitive," said Shay Mowlem, Chief Marketing and Strategy Officer, NinjaOne. "The goal of this campaign is to express our appreciation for IT teams who work tirelessly to provide seamless workplace experiences, such as troubleshooting and patching a device without interrupting the user."

The popularity of TV shows such as "Ted Lasso" reminds us of the importance of kindness and working towards a better future. In this campaign, NinjaOne emphasizes its commitment to IT teams, its popularity as a brand, and its trusted, easy-to-use, cloud-native platform that enables technology professionals to improve efficiencies and reduce technical issues and downtime for employees.

NinjaOne delivers a happier, simpler IT experience with best-in-class endpoint management, patch management, remote access, and more.

About NinjaOne

NinjaOne is a leading unified IT management solution that simplifies the way IT teams work. With NinjaOne, MSPs and IT departments can automate, manage, and remediate all their endpoint management tasks within one fast, modern, intuitive platform, improving technician efficiency and user satisfaction. NinjaOne is consistently ranked #1 for its world-class customer support and has been recognized as the best-rated software in its category on G2 and Gartner Digital Markets for the past three years.

Dayna FriedNinjaOne925-493-9020

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1668287/3990520/NinjaOne_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/ninjaone-expresses-gratitude-to-it-teams-with-launch-of-global-brand-campaign-titled-have-you-hugged-your-it-person-lately-301799784.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
ICT Economia_E_Finanza ICT Economia_E_Finanza it departments first unified it it .it
Vedi anche
News to go
Bonus revisione auto, possibile presentare domanda per il 2023
News to go
Fuga documenti Pentagono, intercettato anche Guterres
News to go
Addio a Julia Ituma, commozione ai funerali
News to go
Francia, riforma pensioni in vigore in autunno: proteste in tutto il Paese
News to go
Melito di Napoli, le mani della camorra sul voto: arrestato il sindaco
News to go
Ucraina-Russia, news e notizie di oggi sulla guerra
News to go
Autostrade, ipotesi limite velocità a 150 km/h: interviene Altroconsumo
News to go
Le 100 persone più influenti del mondo nel 2023 secondo il Time
News to go
Ucraina, controffensiva al via il 30 aprile: le carte
News to go
Russia, Kara-Murza condannato a 25 anni
News to go
Expo 2030 a Roma, giorni decisivi per candidatura
News to go
Ucraina, Mattarella: "Sostegno a Kiev in ogni settore finché necessario"
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza