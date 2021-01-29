Cerca nel sito
 
Venerdì 29 Gennaio 2021
Aggiornato: 17:09
17:05 Covid Campania, 1.175 nuovi casi e 21 morti: il bollettino

16:58 Ogni anno oltre 67mila ricoveri oncologici lontani da casa

16:44 Consip, Del Sette condannato a 10 mesi

16:36 Ema, ok vaccino AstraZeneca in Ue per over 18

16:17 Lotteria scontrini, quando parte e come funziona

16:05 De Luca: "Alcuni ministri in altri paesi nemmeno parcheggiatori"

16:03 Carceri, appello dirigenti PolPen: "Priorità su vaccino covid, possibili focolai"

15:59 Covid, report Iss: Rt in calo a 0,84

15:42 De Luca: "Rischio Campania da zona gialla a zona rossa"

15:27 Crisi governo, linea M5S: no veti su Italia Viva ma avanti con Conte

15:26 Covid Puglia, oggi 1.069 contagi e 24 morti: bollettino

15:05 Cartelle esattoriali, via libera dal Cdm a mini proroga

NinjaRMM Expands Global Footprint With Support For Eight New Languages

29 gennaio 2021 | 17.07
LETTURA: 2 minuti

NinjaRMM now supports a dozen languages: English, German, French, Spanish, Italian, Portuguese, Polish, Dutch, Norwegian, Swedish, Danish, and Russian.

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, NinjaRMM announced new support for eight languages, bringing its total to 12 languages supported. Now NinjaRMM's product becomes more accessible to IT professionals around the globe and makes the company more competitive as it pursues a path towards market leadership.

"IT management has never been more important for businesses, but many IT professionals have been limited in their choice of tools to manage the complexity," said NinjaRMM CEO Sal Sferlazza. "NinjaRMM was designed with security in mind and artfully balances an easy-to-use UX with the power and security to meet any business need. With the addition of eight new languages, we're eager for new international users to experience a better way to do remote IT management."

"The new localizations of NinjaRMM's products represent a significant investment towards the company's future across Europe and Latin America," said NinjaRMM General Manager, EMEA, Andre Schindler. "NinjaRMM has seen rapid adoption by managed service providers and internal IT departments in Germany, France, and the UK looking for a better option. We're seeing increased demand from Nordic and Southern European countries, in particular, and have centered our expansion strategy around growth in these markets."

All NinjaRMM products will support the newly added languages, including Ninja Data Protection, the company's cloud-backup product, as well as, the latest NinjaRMM 5.0 platform update.

NinjaRMM has been recognized as one of the best remote monitoring and management platforms by peer-review sites like G2 and SourceForge. To get started with a free trial of NinjaRMM, click here.

About NinjaRMM NinjaRMM provides powerful, cloud-based remote monitoring and management software to managed service providers and internal IT departments. The platform offers a single-pane-of-glass experience that increases business efficiency by combining monitoring, alerting, patching, antivirus, backup, and IT automation. NinjaRMM has been recognized as a Leader by user review sites like G2Crowd, SourceForge, and Capterra and being named the #1 RMM across 8 categories, including ease of use, product direction, quality of support and overall satisfaction. NinjaRMM has offices in San Francisco, Los Angeles, Austin, Tampa, and Berlin, Germany. Learn more by visiting www.ninjarmm.com or signing up for a free trial.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1122826/NinjaRMM_Logo.jpg

