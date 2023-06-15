Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Lunedì 03 Luglio 2023
Aggiornato: 15:01
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

14:53 Trapianto di rene da sveglia a Bologna per 25enne: "Intubarla era impossibile"

14:15 Wimbledon 2023, Musetti al secondo turno del singolare maschile

14:08 Morgan: "Io e Sgarbi al Maxxi? Serata di altissimo valore culturale"

14:07 Fair Play Menarini, la tennista Francesca Schiavone tra i vincitori dell'edizione 2023

13:57 Salario minimo, Bonomi (Confindustria): "Nessun veto, nostra soglia superiore a 9 euro"

13:51 Wimbledon 2023, Berrettini: "Contro Sonego voglio fare una bella partita"

13:33 Accordo Bper e Ludoil per ricessione di 630 milioni di crediti fiscali legati ai bonus

13:19 Milan, Tonali al Newcastle: l'annuncio ufficiale

13:06 Crimea, russi in coda per andare in vacanza al mare

12:40 Incidente Laurentina, 20enne alla guida del Suv non stava usando cellulare

12:29 Bimba morta di stenti a Milano, vicina casa: "Madre non ha mai pianto"

12:25 Meloni: "Italia cresce, è la più affidabile dell'Eurozona"

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

Nippon Express Europe Exhibits at LogiPharma 2023 for First Time

15 giugno 2023 | 08.01
LETTURA: 1 minuti

TOKYO, June 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Nippon Express Europe GmbH, a group company of NIPPON EXPRESS HOLDINGS, INC., exhibited for the first time at "LogiPharma 2023" held in Lyon, France, from Tuesday, April 25, to Thursday, April 27.

Logo: https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/img/202306136298-O1-VPF88v28

Photo: https://cdn.kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M103866/202306136298/_prw_PI2fl_NJKJYRjE.jpg?_ga=2.3372912.1997240702.1686531031-1438572707.1685531252

LogiPharma 2023 is one of the world's largest international pharmaceutical trade shows, focusing on issues, trends and the latest technologies in pharmaceutical and bio-pharmaceutical supply chains.

The exhibition attracted well over 1,400 participants involved in supply chains and logistics, including pharmaceutical and biotech companies, medical device manufacturers, and service and equipment providers as well as logistics providers.

The Nippon Express Group's meeting booth introduced the Group's global network of GDP*-certified business locations and its high-quality transport and storage services offering various temperature-control ranges tailored to pharmaceutical distribution processes.

The Nippon Express Group will continue expanding its global pharmaceutical logistics services and strengthening its global efforts in the pharmaceutical industry, which is positioned as a priority industry in the Group's business plan.

*GDP: Good Distribution Practice

Nippon Express website: https://www.nipponexpress.com/

Nippon Express Group's official LinkedIn account: https://www.linkedin.com/company/nippon-express-group/

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/nippon-express-europe-exhibits-at-logipharma-2023-for-first-time-301851602.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Salute_E_Benessere Chimica_E_Farmacia Trasporti_E_Logistica Altro ICT Economia_E_Finanza Economia_E_Finanza Nippon Express Europe GmbH held in Lyon NIPPON EXPRESS HOLDINGS INC. LogiPharma 2023
Vedi anche
News to go
Acqua, in Italia è allarme dispersione
News to go
Caro voli, aumenti sfiorano il 50%: governo convoca compagnie aeree
News to go
Lavoro, Meloni: "Incoraggianti i dati Istat, l'Italia cresce"
News to go
Francia, quinta notte di scontri: assaltata anche la casa di un sindaco
News to go
Ucraina, attacchi russi su Kiev
News to go
Estate 2023, un terzo della spesa in vacanza sarà per il cibo
News to go
Ucraina-Russia, ultime news sulla guerra
News to go
Taglio cuneo fiscale da luglio, buste paga più pesanti
News to go
Vacanze, Coldiretti: "15,6 mln gli italiani che partono a luglio"
News to go
Scontri in Francia, Darmanin: "45mila agenti in strada"
News to go
Migranti, nuovi sbarchi a Lampedusa
News to go
Pantheon, ingresso a pagamento da oggi
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza