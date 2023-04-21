Cerca nel sito
 
Venerdì 21 Aprile 2023
Aggiornato: 15:58
08:34 Meta vs Siae, Antitrust impone a colosso social ripresa trattative

07:48 Ucraina, Meloni: "Alleanze non sono pranzo di gala"

07:39 Sudan, Cnn: "Gruppo Wagner ha fornito armi a forze paramilitari"

07:13 Rottamazione 2023, scadenza vicina: domanda anche a maggio?

07:07 Dimissioni e preavviso: regole, calcolo giorni e sanzioni

00:01 Ucraina, Zelensky: "Meritiamo la Nato". Kiev aspetta nuovi aiuti

23:51 Europa League, Roma-Feyenoord 4-1: giallorossi in semifinale

22:58 Europa League, Sporting-Juve 1-1: bianconeri in semifinale

22:41 Cnel, Cdm nomina Brunetta presidente

21:29 Da contatori intelligenti a norme su ambulanti, cosa prevede il Ddl concorrenza

21:20 SuperEnalotto, numeri estrazione vincente oggi 20 aprile 2023

21:12 Sentenza Juve, Allegri: "Per noi i punti sono sempre stati 59"

comunicato stampa

Nippon Express Group's MD Logistics Opens "Garner 2000 Pharmaceutical Logistics Center" in North Carolina, U.S.

21 aprile 2023 | 08.01
LETTURA: 1 minuti

TOKYO, April 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- MD Logistics, LLC (hereinafter "MD"), a group company of NIPPON EXPRESS HOLDINGS, INC., held an opening ceremony on March 23 for the Garner 2000 Pharmaceutical Logistics Center, a dedicated pharmaceutical warehouse established in Garner in the U.S. state of North Carolina in January this year.

NIPPON EXPRESS logo: https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/img/202304184990-O1-hPPV3b7z

Opening ceremony: https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M103866/202304184990/_prw_PI2fl_K2l3XlYL.jpg

North Carolina is a key hub for the pharmaceutical industry in the United States, with numerous major pharmaceutical manufacturers and life science companies having expanded into the state. It is also home to many research institutes and universities that have amassed significant medical knowledge and technologies.

The Nippon Express Group has positioned the pharmaceutical industry as a key industry in its "Nippon Express Group Business Plan 2023 -- Dynamic Growth," and is pursuing the global development of a safe and secure pharmaceutical logistics platform to meet increasingly sophisticated and diverse pharmaceutical logistics needs.

MD has four warehouses in Indiana and one in Nevada, and has located its sixth U.S. warehouse in North Carolina, where pharmaceutical logistics needs are high and expected to grow further.

The Nippon Express Group will continue supporting customers in the pharmaceutical industry worldwide by building a reliable and secure global pharmaceutical logistics platform, aiming to contribute to the health of people around the world.

Overview of new warehouse

- Name: Garner 2000 Pharmaceutical Logistics Center- Address: 2000 Garner Business Park Drive, Garner, NC 27529, USA- Total floor area: 22,297 m2 (240,000 ft2)- Supported temperature ranges: 2-8 C / 15-25 C (two temperature ranges)- Key facilities: Full air-conditioning, refrigerated storage, quarantine compliance for pharmaceuticals, surveillance cameras, access control, in-house power generation system- Start of operations: January 3, 2023

Warehouse exterior:https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M103866/202304184990/_prw_PI3fl_MFM64P50.jpg

Warehouse interior:https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M103866/202304184990/_prw_PI4fl_FUqDi47A.jpg

Nippon Express website: https://www.nipponexpress.com/

Nippon Express Group's official LinkedIn account:https://www.linkedin.com/company/nippon-express-group/

 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/nippon-express-groups-md-logistics-opens-garner-2000-pharmaceutical-logistics-center-in-north-carolina-us-301803834.html

in Evidenza