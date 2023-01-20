Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Venerdì 20 Gennaio 2023
Aggiornato: 11:29
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

10:49 Caso Saguto, depositate le motivazioni della sentenza d'appello

10:47 Pil, l'allarme di Confcommercio: a gennaio iniziato ciclo recessivo

10:40 Russia, Peskov: "Rapporti con Usa al livello più basso di sempre"

10:23 Roma, madre e figlia trovate morte in casa

09:53 Ucraina, Tajani: "Dopo tetto a prezzo gas inflazione diminuirà"

09:31 Maltempo Campania, prima neve sul Vesuvio: dalle 12 allerta arancione

09:23 Covid oggi Italia, in calo Rt e incidenza: report Iss

09:13 Covid, Oms: secondo la Cina 60mila morti in 5 settimane

09:12 Carburante, salgono ancora prezzi benzina e gasolio in Italia

09:08 Roma, urta pannelli cemento con camion: morto autista

07:24 Dipendenti pubblici, a gennaio rischio busta paga più bassa: slittano aumenti

07:17 Bonus trasporti 2023, novità: da quando, requisiti

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

NIPPON EXPRESS HOLDINGS and Azerbaijan's Silk Way West Airlines Sign Memorandum on Air Cargo Transport

20 gennaio 2023 | 07.01
LETTURA: 1 minuti

TOKYO, Jan. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- NIPPON EXPRESS HOLDINGS, INC. signed a memorandum with Silk Way West Airlines, a cargo airline in Azerbaijan, on Friday, December 23, 2022, to further develop and promote cooperation in air cargo transport.

Logo of Silk Way West Airlines:https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M103866/202301051836/_prw_PI1fl_7NO72Gym.jpg

Logo of NIPPON EXPRESS HOLDINGS:https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M103866/202301051836/_prw_PI2fl_K6j34XF8.jpg

Silk Way West Airlines, established in 2012 and based in Baku, Azerbaijan, has been rapidly expanding its network to Narita Airport and other major airports in Asia as well as to Europe and the United States.

The Nippon Express Group has positioned forwarding as one of its core businesses in the "Nippon Express Group Business Plan 2023: Dynamic Growth," and it is vigorously pursuing initiatives in line with its growth strategies for the air forwarding business.

In this important year marking the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Japan and the Republic of Azerbaijan, the Nippon Express Group has concluded this memorandum with Silk Way West Airlines to provide solutions that optimize its customers' complexly changing supply chains and to help further deepen exchanges and develop economic activities between the two countries, all the while realizing the Nippon Express Group's long-term vision of becoming a logistics company with a strong presence in the global market.

The Nippon Express Group will continue striving to expand its air forwarding business by offering access to a global network and high-quality international air transport services.

Nippon Express website: https://www.nipponexpress.com/

Nippon Express Group's official LinkedIn account:https://www.linkedin.com/company/nippon-express-group/

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/nippon-express-holdings-and-azerbaijans-silk-way-west-airlines-sign-memorandum-on-air-cargo-transport-301726432.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Trasporti_E_Logistica Trasporti_E_Logistica Trasporti_E_Logistica Turismo Altro ICT Economia_E_Finanza air cargo Transport express holdings NIPPON EXPRESS HOLDINGS INC. cargo
Vedi anche
News to go
Qatargate, "Eva Kaili sottoposta a una condizione di tortura"
News to go
Papà dona polmone a figlio: è primo trapianto da vivente
News to go
In Groenlandia temperature mai così alte in ultimi mille anni: lo studio
News to go
Nuova Zelanda, la premier si dimette
News to go
Roma, frodi assicurative con falsi incidenti: 4 arresti
News to go
Ucraina, Zelensky: "Non sono sicuro che Putin sia ancora vivo"
News to go
Carburanti, confermato sciopero 25-26 gennaio
News to go
Messina Denaro, boss rinuncia a comparire al processo per le stragi
News to go
Bonus mobili ed elettrodomestici, cos'è e come funziona
News to go
Messina Denaro, interrogatorio di garanzia autista boss
News to go
Covid Cina, Xi tranquillizza: "Vediamo la luce"
News to go
Peculato, arrestata dipendente municipalizzata
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza