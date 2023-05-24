Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Mercoledì 24 Maggio 2023
Aggiornato: 11:34
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

11:26 Maternità surrogata, Lgbtq, adozioni: cosa ne pensano gli italiani

10:58 Vinicius diventa Superman dopo il no al razzismo, il murale di TvBoy

10:41 Calcio, Figc nel mirino Antitrust per presunto abuso posizione dominante

10:24 Alluvione Emilia Romagna, Bonaccini: "Ancora 20mila sfollati"

10:17 Presidenziali Usa 2024, DeSantis sfida Trump: annuncio su Twitter con Elon Musk

10:12 F1, le statistiche del Gp Monaco: vince chi parte in top 3

09:54 Covid, Tribunale Ue annulla ok ad aiuti compagnie aeree italiane

09:50 Monza, palpeggia nipote minorenne durante pigiama party: arrestato 50enne

09:30 Russia, a Belgorod nuovi attacchi con droni nella notte

09:23 Ucraina, Bakhmut: l'ipotesi sui progressi della Wagner

09:08 Temporali e pioggia sull'Italia, Nord nel mirino del meteo

09:04 Carburanti, prezzi in rialzo per benzina a e gasolio

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

Nippon Express (India) Donates School Building to Karnataka State

24 maggio 2023 | 10.00
LETTURA: 1 minuti

TOKYO, May 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Nippon Express (India) Private Limited (hereinafter "NX India"), a group company of NIPPON EXPRESS HOLDINGS, INC., has constructed a school building and toilets for a government high school in Thoranagatte Village, Davanagere District, Karnataka State. The donation to the school and a handover ceremony took place on March 17.

Logo: https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/img/202305195751-O1-B469Bkc6

Photo: Exterior view of school buildinghttps://cdn.kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M103866/202305195751/_prw_PI2fl_I120DT0Z.jpg?_ga=2.92911453.1973532706.1684111330-1430758024.1637027940

Photo: With students at handover ceremonyhttps://cdn.kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M103866/202305195751/_prw_PI3fl_97LXNz9q.jpg?_ga=2.186822888.1973532706.1684111330-1430758024.1637027940

NX India has been actively involved in CSR efforts to promote education in various regions in India. The donation of the school building to the government high school in Thoranagatte Village is also intended to support the development of human resources who will lead India in the future and to contribute to social development by providing children in rural areas with better educational opportunities and environments.

This government high school corresponds to a junior high school and high school in Japan, and 276 children attend the school. The donated school building is a one-story structure with three classrooms, offering these children a hygienic and clean learning environment.

The Nippon Express Group will continue fulfilling its social development responsibilities by connecting people, companies, and communities, and will actively engage in further social contribution activities to help bring about sustainable societies.

Name of school: Government High School in Thoranagatte VillageLocation of school: Thoranagatte, Jagalur Taluk, Davanagere District, Karnataka State, India

Nippon Express website: https://www.nipponexpress.com/

Nippon Express Group's official LinkedIn account: https://www.linkedin.com/company/nippon-express-group/

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/nippon-express-india-donates-school-building-to-karnataka-state-301833128.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Politica_E_PA Architettura_E_Edilizia Politica_E_PA Economia_E_Finanza Altro the school and school building NIPPON EXPRESS HOLDINGS INC. high school
Vedi anche
News to go
Influenza aviaria, Brasile dichiara emergenza sanitaria
News to go
Usa a rischio default, nessun accordo Biden-McCarthy
News to go
Antimafia, Colosimo eletta presidente Commissione
News to go
E' morta la giornalista Maria Giovanna Maglie
News to go
Alluvione Emilia Romagna, approvato il decreto maltempo
News to go
Bonus cultura, ecco come cambia
News to go
Strage Capaci, Mattarella: "Mafia cancro per comunità civile"
News to go
Alluvione Emilia Romagna, oggi Cdm e prime misure
News to go
Verona, truffa da 17 milioni con 'bonus facciate': 10 arresti
News to go
Pnrr, portavoce Ue: "Lavori ancora in corso su terza rata"
News to go
Università: meno laureati e tanti abbandoni
News to go
Milano, due morti via Cogne: ipotesi omicidio-suicidio
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza