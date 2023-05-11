Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Giovedì 11 Maggio 2023
Aggiornato: 10:06
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

10:12 Germania, spari in fabbrica Mercedes: un morto

10:10 Ucraina, cosa sta succedendo a forze Russia intorno a Bakhmut

10:05 Ucraina, fonti Usa: "Wagner ha ancora munizioni a Bakhmut"

09:02 Carburante, ancora calo prezzi benzina e gasolio in Italia

08:26 Assoimmobiliare: "Approccio famiglie ha impatto negativo su patrimonio immobiliare"

08:25 Apple nel mirino dell'Antitrust per posizione dominante sulle app

08:18 Edilizia, Delle Piane (Ance): "Da Superbonus effetti pessimi"

07:48 Ucraina, Cremlino: "Operazione speciale molto difficile ma continua"

07:36 Terremoto oggi in Giappone, la scossa di magnitudo 5,2

07:27 Gaza, nuovo raid aereo Israele: ucciso un leader Jihad

07:18 Ucraina, Kiev avanza a Bakhmut. Zelensky: "Ci riprenderemo tutto"

00:45 Morto a 77 anni il regista e sceneggiatore Enrico Oldoini: ideò 'Don Matteo'

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

Nippon Express Italia Obtains IATA CEIV Pharma Certification for Its Facility near Milan Malpensa Airport

11 maggio 2023 | 09.01
LETTURA: 2 minuti

TOKYO, May 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Nippon Express Italia S.p.A. (hereinafter "NX Italia"), a group company of NIPPON EXPRESS HOLDINGS, INC., has acquired IATA CEIV Pharma certification*, a quality certificate for pharmaceutical transport established by the International Air Transport Association (IATA), for its warehouse facility in Lainate, near Milan Malpensa Airport, effective April 3 of this year.

Logo: https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/img/202305095498-O1-I17xe4r6

Photos of warehouse facility:https://cdn.kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M103866/202305095498/_prw_PI2fl_Tq94bmiJ.jpg?_ga=2.29713785.758542448.1683592316-1430758024.1637027940

https://cdn.kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M103866/202305095498/_prw_PI3fl_0L8vF5aj.jpg?_ga=2.236594887.758542448.1683592316-1430758024.1637027940

As one of Europe's leading pharmaceutical industry centers, Italy is home to many major pharmaceutical and biotech companies. Milan boasts the Milano Innovation District (MIND), a science and technology park dedicated to pharmaceutical R&D and manufacturing, and the Italian government has placed the district at the heart of its growth strategy for the pharmaceutical industry. Milan is also an important hub for the distribution of pharmaceuticals to the rest of Europe, and demand for high-quality pharmaceutical logistics services is on the rise.

The Nippon Express Group has positioned the pharmaceutical industry as a key industry in its "Nippon Express Group Business Plan 2023 -- Dynamic Growth," and is pursuing the global development of a safe and secure pharmaceutical logistics platform to meet the ever more sophisticated and diverse needs of pharmaceutical logistics.

NX Italia acquired Good Distribution Practice (GDP) certification in May 2021, evidencing its compliance with internationally recognized standards for the proper distribution of pharmaceuticals, and, with the acquisition of CEIV Pharma certification, will now be able to provide safer and higher-quality pharmaceutical transportation services using Milan Malpensa Airport as a hub while striving to deepen customer trust as pharmaceutical imports and exports grow.

The Nippon Express Group is committed to contributing to the health of people around the world by supporting its customers in the global pharmaceutical industry from a logistics perspective through the establishment of a reliable and safe global pharmaceutical logistics platform.

*About CEIV Pharma:https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/attach/202305095498-O1-G17R59sP.pdf

Nippon Express website: https://www.nipponexpress.com/

Nippon Express Group's official LinkedIn account:https://www.linkedin.com/company/nippon-express-group/

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/nippon-express-italia-obtains-iata-ceiv-pharma-certification-for-its-facility-near-milan-malpensa-airport-301821826.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Salute_E_Benessere Chimica_E_Farmacia Chimica_E_Farmacia Altro has acquired IATA CEIV Pharma Certification IATA Nippon Express Italia S.p.A. near Milan
Vedi anche
News to go
Cresce reddito reale famiglie in zona Ocse, ma non in Italia
News to go
Legambiente, emergenza rifiuti in 15 regioni
News to go
Meloni in Repubblica Ceca, faccia a faccia con Fiala
News to go
Turismo in crescita in Italia: +45,5% in un anno
News to go
Amministrative, tornano le 'liste fantasma'
News to go
Caro affitti, la protesta degli universitari
News to go
Champions League, stasera Milan-Inter
News to go
Industria, crollo produzione a marzo
News to go
Ucraina-Russia, ultime news sulla guerra
News to go
Cambio gomme, dal 16 maggio multe per i trasgressori
News to go
Traffico di cocaina tra Catania e Marsala su auto a noleggio
News to go
Maltempo sull'Italia, allerta rossa in Emilia Romagna
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza