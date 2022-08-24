Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Mercoledì 24 Agosto 2022
Aggiornato: 09:18
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

09:09 Elezioni politiche 2022, Letta: "Io premier? Se me lo chiedono, lo faccio"

08:56 Maltempo e temporali, estate in crisi: ecco fino a quando

08:18 Ucraina, nuovi bombardamenti su Zaporizhzhia

08:14 Allarme su treno sotto la Manica, bloccati per ore nel tunnel d'emergenza

07:37 Palermo, allo Sperone nuova opera murale delle argentine Medianeras

07:37 Siria, Usa bombardano gruppi sostenuti da Iran

07:34 Recuperato nei fondali di Levanzo rostro nave romana battaglia Egadi

07:25 Pnrr, Mipaaf pubblica bando per accedere a incentivi 'Parco Agrisolare'

07:25 Migranti, oggi a Pozzallo l'arrivo dei 500 soccorsi da nave Diciotti

23:49 Reggio Calabria, spari contro segreteria candidato centrodestra Cannizzaro

23:24 Ucraina, Erdogan: "Crimea deve tornare sotto Kiev"

23:01 Fedez e la foto sul precipizio: "Non vedo il problema"

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

Nippon Express (Middle East) Obtains ISO 45001:2018 Certification for Occupational Health and Safety Management Systems

24 agosto 2022 | 08.02
LETTURA: 1 minuti

TOKYO, Aug. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Nippon Express (Middle East) L.L.C. (hereinafter "NX Middle East"), a group company of NIPPON EXPRESS HOLDINGS, INC., has obtained ISO 45001:2018 certification for its occupational health and safety management systems, effective June 29.

Logo: https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/img/202208225337-O1-Riz6Hi3E

The Nippon Express Group is endeavoring to obtain ISO certification out of commitment to maintaining and improving the quality of its operations as a useful means of ensuring the Group's sustainable development and improving its performance to enhance customer satisfaction.

NX Middle East strove to acquire ISO 45001:2018 certification to create a system under which all employees involved in its business activities could work with peace of mind by providing a safe and healthy working environment and reducing the risk of work-related industrial accidents.

The Nippon Express Group will continue pursuing business growth alongside its stakeholders based on its unchanging values of safety, compliance and quality and in accordance with its Corporate Philosophy of advancing society through logistics.

Details of ISO 45001:2018 certification - Name of organization: Nippon Express (Middle East) L.L.C. - Date of certification: June 29, 2022- Certification standard: ISO 45001:2018 - Certified businesses: Logistics and forwarding businesses - Certifying body: ARS Assessment Private Limited

Nippon Express website: https://www.nipponexpress.com/

Nippon Express Group's official LinkedIn account: https://www.linkedin.com/company/nippon-express-group/

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Trasporti_E_Logistica Auto_E_Motori Economia_E_Finanza Economia_E_Finanza Middle East NIPPON EXPRESS HOLDINGS INC. group company of NIPPON EXPRESS HOLDINGS INC. certification for its occupational health
Vedi anche
News to go
Usa, Trump dichiara guerra legale a Fbi
News to go
La Nasa torna sulla Luna con Artemis 1
News to go
Gas, Bonomi: "Da mesi chiediamo un tetto al prezzo"
News to go
Ucraina, Zelensky: "Nostra bandiera tornerà in tutti i territori occupati"
News to go
Strage scuola Texas, famiglie vittime chiedono risarcimento
News to go
Usa, Fauci annuncia le dimissioni dalla Casa Bianca
News to go
Bonus musica 2022, come funziona
News to go
Russia, l'addio a Darya Dugina
News to go
Elezioni 2022, ieri consegnate tutte le liste
News to go
Serie A, risultati posticipi seconda giornata
News to go
Padova, sequestrati 16.450 articoli in pelle
News to go
Zaporizhzhia, ultime news sulla centrale nucleare
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza