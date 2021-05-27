Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Giovedì 27 Maggio 2021
Aggiornato: 08:36
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

08:31 Vaccino Covid, Sanofi e Gsk avviano fase 3: approvazione entro 2021

08:08 Covid, Carfi (Moderna): "Un vaccino unico per influenza e coronavirus"

07:58 Assalti ai bancomat con gli escavatori, 18 misure cautelari

07:46 Covid Germania, 6.313 contagi in 24 ore: dimezzati rispetto scorsa settimana

07:32 Covid Australia, lo stato di Victoria entra in lockdown

07:12 Bonus prima casa per under 36: cos'è e come funziona

01:01 Zona bianca, niente coprifuoco ma mascherine: regole

00:32 Lazio, Inzaghi prolunga fino al 2024

00:19 Europa League, Villarreal trionfa ai rigori

23:28 Conte addio, crisi Inter: la ricetta dei tifosi vip

22:24 AstraZeneca, Aifa: "Seconda dose sicura"

22:08 Ius Soli, Letta: "Lo vogliamo fare". Meloni: "Pensa a tutto tranne che a italiani"

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FINTECH
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECNOLOGIA
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

Nippon Express Multilingualizing Its Global Website

27 maggio 2021 | 08.01
LETTURA: 1 minuti

TOKYO, May 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nippon Express Co., Ltd. has been multilingualizing its global website, which by June 2021 will be capable of accommodating 14 languages.

Logo: https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/img/202105245298-O2-7w1Cuc34

Image: Homepage of global website https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M103866/202105245298/_prw_PI3fl_6qAtjvnb.jpg

Global website URL: https://www.nipponexpress.com

- Purpose of multilingualization

Nippon Express is striving to achieve the long-term vision of becoming a logistics company with a strong presence in the global market stipulated in the "Nippon Express Group Business Plan 2023 -- Dynamic Growth." Its global website has heretofore only been available in English, but multilingualization efforts are underway to make the website more convenient for non-English-speaking users and to allow for better communication with a broader range of global customers.

- Progress made in multilingualization

As of March 2021: Website capable of accommodating 12 languagesEnglish, Chinese (simplified), Arabic, Italian, Indonesian, Dutch, Spanish, Thai, Vietnamese, Bengali, Portuguese and Malay

By June 2021: Two more languages to be addedGerman, French

Nippon Express will continue enhancing its website and other owned media to make them more convenient for users even as it works to further expand its services.

Official LinkedIn Account: NIPPON EXPRESS GROUPhttps://www.linkedin.com/company/nippon-express-group/

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
ICT ICT ICT ICT Altro Trasporti_E_Logistica Economia_E_Finanza Co. Ltd. has global website been multilingualizing its Ltd.
Vedi anche
Assalti ai bancomat con gli escavatori, 18 misure cautelari
Funivia Mottarone, procuratore: "Fermati consapevoli da settimane del guasto"
Caso Regeni, legale famiglia: "Strada lunga, ma inizio di verità"
Funivia Mottarone, procuratore: "Nel video gli ultimi metri della cabina"
Salme depredate, minacce e violazioni di sepolcro: 9 arresti
Phishing bancario, misure per 7 persone
Funivia Mottarone, la procura: "Freni d'emergenza non hanno funzionato"
Funivia Mottarone, la cabina caduta tra gli alberi
Incidente Mottarone, il filmato dall'alto sul luogo dell'impatto
Funivia caduta sul Mottarone, sindaco Stresa: "Tra vittime anche bambini"
Tragedia Mottarone, sindaco Stresa: "Scena devastante"
Funivia precipita sul Mottarone, il video dei soccorsi
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza