Mercoledì 01 Marzo 2023
comunicato stampa

Nippon Express Obtains GDP Certification of Compliance with WHO Standards at 2 Domestic Locations: West Japan Pharmaceutical Center and Kyushu Pharmaceutical Center

10 febbraio 2023 | 09.53
LETTURA: 2 minuti

- Storage and Transport Offered in Two Temperature Ranges, Following East Japan Pharmaceutical Center -

TOKYO, Feb. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Nippon Express Co., Ltd. (hereinafter "Nippon Express"), a group company of NIPPON EXPRESS HOLDINGS, INC., has acquired Good Distribution Practice (GDP) certification for its West Japan Pharmaceutical Center (Neyagawa City, Osaka Prefecture) and Kyushu Pharmaceutical Center (Kitakyushu City, Fukuoka Prefecture), evidencing their compliance with WHO standards for the proper distribution of pharmaceuticals. The former certification is effective November 20, 2022, and the latter December 21, 2022.

Logo: https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/img/202302072722-O1-9Z4Lm2of 

West Japan Pharmaceutical Center: https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M103866/202302072722/_prw_PI2fl_s621MoZn.png

Kyushu Pharmaceutical Center: https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M103866/202302072722/_prw_PI3fl_996W1isT.jpg

The Nippon Express Group has positioned the pharmaceutical industry as a key industry in its "Nippon Express Group Business Plan 2023 -- Dynamic Growth," and has been developing a safe and secure pharmaceutical logistics platform to meet sophisticated and diverse pharmaceutical logistics needs globally.

The West Japan Pharmaceutical Center and the Kyushu Pharmaceutical Center, both of which are dedicated logistics bases for pharmaceuticals, recently obtained GDP certification of their conformity to WHO standards for the storage and transport of pharmaceutical products in two temperature ranges (room temperature "15 C - 25 C" and refrigerated "2 C - 8 C"), the same certification that the East Japan Pharmaceutical Center (Kuki City, Saitama Prefecture) acquired in July 2022. The Nippon Express Group now has 34 business locations in 24 countries/regions around the world with GDP, CEIV Pharma or other certifications for pharmaceutical logistics, helping the Group better provide safe and high-quality pharmaceutical logistics services on an end-to-end basis globally with these certifications at the heart of its services.

Going forward, the Nippon Express Group will continue offering solutions to the challenges faced by the pharmaceutical industry, thereby enhancing the value of pharmaceuticals through logistics and contributing to the health of those who need them.

Nippon Express website: https://www.nipponexpress.com/

Nippon Express Group's official LinkedIn account:https://www.linkedin.com/company/nippon-express-group/

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/nippon-express-obtains-gdp-certification-of-compliance-with-who-standards-at-2-domestic-locations-west-japan-pharmaceutical-center-and-kyushu-pharmaceutical-center-301743811.html

