Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Venerdì 26 Agosto 2022
Aggiornato: 11:33
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

11:29 Covid oggi Toscana, 942 contagi e 4 morti: bollettino 26 agosto

11:10 "Russia brucia enormi quantità di gas al confine con la Finlandia"

10:46 Benzina e diesel, nuovi rincari sui prezzi

10:31 Elton John e Britney Spears, uscito l'attesissimo duetto 'Hold Me Closer' - Ascolta

10:20 Mims assegna 607 mln per ridurre perdite di acqua potabile

09:37 Covid Italia, risale l'incidenza: Rt in lieve calo

09:29 Elezioni 2022, parodia manifesti Pd e ironia Letta: "Guanciale tutta la vita"

09:07 Controlli a insaputa del lavoratore, licenziamento legittimo?

08:49 Temporali improvvisi, a rischio anche il weekend: il meteo

08:21 Elezioni 2022, Letta: "Estendere obbligo scolastico è aiuto a famiglie"

07:53 Zelensky: "Russia ha portato Europa a un passo da disastro nucleare"

07:23 Zaporizhzhia, tutti i reattori restano disconnessi

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

Nobu Announces an Exclusive Thailand-Wide Development Agreement, the Nobu Hotel Bangkok, and the Nobu Empire Restaurant with Asset World Corporation (AWC)

26 agosto 2022 | 11.31
LETTURA: 2 minuti

NEW YORK, Aug. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Nobu Hospitality, the globally iconic and fastest growing luxury lifestyle brand, and Asset World Corp Public Company Limited (AWC), Thailand's leading integrated lifestyle real estate group are delighted to announce the exclusive Thailand-wide development agreement, and the commencement of two exciting projects in Bangkok.

As part of the development agreement the two partners have committed to an exclusive collaboration to develop multiple Nobu Hotels and restaurants in Thailand.   The parties are exploring further development locations in Thailand's most compelling destinations.

The Nobu restaurant will occupy the top floor and rooftop of the Empire Tower, the iconic mixed-use development right at the centre of exciting Bangkok. The Nobu restaurant shall offer the most impressive panorama of the Bangkok skyline and views of the Chao Phraya River, with a design that will create an exquisite dining experience.

The location of the signed Nobu Hotel in Bangkok will soon be announced with a completely unique and distinct program and experience being collaboratively planned by AWC and Nobu Hospitality.

Bangkok, a city built on water and boasting over 11 million residents, is fast-becoming one of the most searched travel destinations in the Asia Pacific region.  The Thai capital offers an unmatched, rich cultural experience for international travellers including world-class shopping, countless art galleries and museums, and one of the most impressive dining scenes in the world, which will soon include Nobu.

Trevor Horwell, CEO of Nobu Hospitality, states, "It is an honor to be partnering with the visionary Wallapa Traisorat and the powerbase that she has carefully built with Asset World Corp Public Company Limited.  Our strategy is to work with regional development partners in Asia who embrace our unique business model and share the same passion for luxury and high-quality products. With Wallapa Traisorat and AWC, we have a dynamic relationship and partnership built on the foundations of trust and respect, with a vision to enact an exciting and differentiated hospitality offering.   We are excited to move forward with the first phase of this partnership in Bangkok whilst carefully planning further developments together."

Wallapa Traisorat, Chief Executive Officer and President of AWC, said that "It is our great pleasure and honor to sign the development agreement for an exclusive collaboration to develop multiple Nobu Hotels and Restaurants in Thailand. The parties are exploring further development locations in Thailand's most compelling destinations. We are delighted to continue our long-term partnership with Nobu Hospitality on this exciting project at the best location in Bangkok. With Nobu's iconic brand, F&B expertise, lifestyle hospitality experience and massive recognition of Chef Nobu Matsuhisa, together with many of the world's best awards, including the # 1 Best Resort Hotel in Continental U.S. 2021, we believe this collaboration will create a unique luxurious F&B lifestyle hospitality destination for Thailand tourism industry that will attract travellers from around the world."

Video - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xQhMSO5kszM

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Altro Alimentazione Turismo Turismo Economia_E_Finanza Economia_E_Finanza Development agreement Public Company Limited Nobu Hotel lifestyle brand
Vedi anche
News to go
Prezzo gas, Bonomi: "Governo Draghi intervenga"
News to go
Genova, tir e auto fanno inversione a U su autostrada prima di galleria
News to go
Femminicidio Bologna, Cartabia incarica ispettori di svolgere accertamenti
News to go
Svezia e Finlandia nella Nato, a che punto è l'adesione
News to go
Elezioni politiche 2022, 5 mln in viaggio per votare
News to go
Formula 1 torna con Gp Belgio
News to go
Ucraina, riconnessa centrale Zaporizhzhia
News to go
Financial Times: da hedge fund più grande scommessa contro debito italiano da 2008
News to go
Sulla Walk of Fame la stella a Pavarotti
News to go
Champions League, oggi i sorteggi
News to go
Addio a Enzo Garinei
News to go
Elezioni 2022, Forza Nuova esclusa
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza