Martedì 24 Maggio 2022
Aggiornato: 19:30
comunicato stampa

Nobu Hospitality Continues Strategic European Expansion with Announcement of Nobu Hotel Madrid

24 maggio 2022 | 14.01
LETTURA: 2 minuti

NEW YORK, May 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Nobu Hospitality, the leading luxury lifestyle and iconic hotel and dining brand, announces today its fifth Spanish hotel and restaurant in the elegant capital city of Madrid.

Centrally positioned in the heart of the Spanish capital's Cortes District, Nobu Hotel Madrid will see the transformation of an existing office building, located at 26 Calle Alcalá, between Plaza de Cibeles and Puerta del Sol. The hotel will offer a tri-level Nobu restaurant and bar, an expansive rooftop bar, and a lounge with views over the skyline together with a state-of-the-art fitness centre and spa. The restaurant will be reimagined by the renowned Californian architectural/design group, Studio PCH, led by Severine Tatangelo. Studio PCH has designed multiple Nobu properties including the highly acclaimed Nobu Malibu and the Nobu Hotel San Sebastián, opening in 2023.

Nobu Hospitality is entering into a long-term agreement with Millenium Hospitality Real Estate SOCIMI ("MHRE") to develop Nobu Hotel Madrid, their second project following the recent announcement of Nobu Hotel and Restaurant San Sebastián. MHRE has an impressive collection of five-star hotels spread throughout Spain and Portugal.

Trevor Horwell, Chief Executive Officer Nobu Hospitality comments, "We are absolutely thrilled to finally launch in the magnificent city of Madrid. A bustling mecca of art, culture, and cuisine, the Spanish capital is an important destination for us. This will be our fifth hotel in Spain, and we look forward to further expanding our Spanish footprint to create a truly memorable hospitality experience for local residents as well as our international Nobu guests."

Javier Illán Plaza, President, and CEO of Millenium Hospitality Real Estate comments, "I'm so pleased to be announcing our second project with Nobu Hospitality, and the launch of Nobu Hotel Madrid. We are so proud to continue our great relationship with such a successful luxury international brand and bring to the City of Madrid the Nobu experience and the exciting restaurant and rooftop bar which we're sure will be well received by local residents and travellers alike."

Adding to Nobu Hospitality's European portfolio, the launch of Nobu Hotel and Restaurant Madrid marks the brand's 11th hotel in the European continent, with properties in London, Barcelona, Ibiza, Marbella, Warsaw with Rome, San Sebastián, Santorini, Hamburg also in development.

Video - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZLno0u_p7us

 

in Evidenza