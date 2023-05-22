Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Lunedì 22 Maggio 2023
Aggiornato: 15:07
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

15:02 Milano Cortina, ass. Terzi: "530 mln di investimenti solo in Lombardia"

15:02 Incidente sul lavoro ad Ovaro, camion si ribalta: morto conducente

14:54 Milano-Cortina, Lucente: "Auspico una Lombardia hub della mobilità e interconnessa"

14:53 Ciclismo, Cavendish annuncia il ritiro a fine stagione: "Ho vissuto un sogno"

14:34 Olimpiadi Milano-Cortina 2026, Morelli: "Abbiamo aperto la città al mondo"

14:31 Bielorussia, graziato oppositore Roman Protasevich

14:04 Milano, prende bimbo di due anni e fugge: denunciata 22enne

13:59 Calcutta, nuovo tour 2023: gli 8 concerti in programma

13:46 Alluvione Emilia Romagna, Lollobrigida: "In Cdm domani prime misure"

13:45 Da oggi al 28 maggio 70mo Raduno Nazionale a La Spezia

13:25 Olimpiadi Milano-Cortina 2026, Gibelli (Fnm): "Nuovo progetto per integrazione trasporto ferro e gomma"

13:21 Olimpiadi Milano-Cortina 2026, Milano Serravalle in campo con progetti innovativi per futuro mobilità lombarda

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

Nobu Hospitality Expands into Lisbon

22 maggio 2023 | 14.31
LETTURA: 1 minuti

Nobu Hospitality set to open its first hotel and restaurant in Portugal

NEW YORK, May 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Nobu Hospitality, the fastest growing luxury lifestyle brand founded by Chef Nobu Matsuhisa, Robert De Niro, and Meir Teper, is pleased to announce its expansion into Portugal marking another significant milestone in the company's global expansion strategy.

The Nobu Hotel and Restaurant Lisbon is the first stage of Nobu Hospitality's planned expansion into Portugal which is part of the group's global growth strategy.  With its distinctive blend of luxury, culinary innovation, and immersive guest experiences, Nobu Hospitality continues to redefine the hospitality landscape.

The first Nobu Hotel and Restaurant in Portugal will be situated in the heart of Lisbon, on the famed Avenida da Liberdade.  This prestigious address, renowned for its luxury boutiques and distinct 19th century architecture, offers discerning travelers direct access to the city's upscale retail, five-star restaurants, and key cultural landmarks. The district of Baixa, the trendy neighborhood of Chiado, and the famous São Jorge Castle, are only a short walk away, making this location the perfect base to explore all that the city has to offer.

Trevor Horwell, CEO of Nobu Hospitality comments, "We are thrilled to be opening our first hotel and restaurant in Portugal, and it is fitting that Lisbon is our first venture into the destination. With its rich history, vibrant food scene, and impressive neoclassical architecture, Lisbon is the ideal destination for our brand.  We look forward to bringing the Nobu brand to Lisbon as part of our Portugal growth strategy."

www.nobuhotels.com/lisbon

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2082345/NOBU_HOSPITALITY_LEADERSHIP.jpg 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/nobu-hospitality-expands-into-lisbon-301830755.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Turismo Turismo Alimentazione Economia_E_Finanza Economia_E_Finanza first hotel and restaurant in Portugal Nobu Hospitality ristorante restaurant
Vedi anche
News to go
Zaporizhia, Kiev: "Ripristinata energia centrale"
News to go
Clima ed eventi estremi, l'allarme dell'Omm
News to go
Arabia Saudita, prima donna nello spazio: è "missione storica"
News to go
Elezioni in Grecia, Mitsotakis: "Speranza e unità hanno vinto"
News to go
Alluvione Emilia Romagna, ancora allerta rossa
News to go
Roma, nuovo blitz ambientalisti: carbone vegetale nella Fontana di Trevi
News to go
Calderoli: "Autonomia da approvare entro il 2023"
News to go
Gp Imola 2023, biglietti imborsati o utilizzati nel 2024
News to go
Alluvione Emilia Romagna, Meloni: "Difficile fare previsione danni ma sono ingenti"
News to go
Ucraina, Biden al G7: "Nuovo pacchetto di aiuti militari"
News to go
Grecia elezioni 2023, exit poll: conservatori Mitsotakis in testa
News to go
Alluvione Emilia Romagna, martedì Cdm
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza