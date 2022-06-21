Cerca nel sito
 
Martedì 21 Giugno 2022
15:12
comunicato stampa

Nobu Hospitality Grows Partnership with RCD Hotels in North America

21 giugno 2022 | 15.01
LETTURA: 2 minuti

New Hotels and Residences Announced in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic, and Orlando, Florida

NEW YORK, June 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Nobu Hospitality, the leading luxury lifestyle and iconic hotel and dining brand in partnership with RCD Hotels, announces today two new hotels and residences in Punta Cana and Orlando.

The introduction of these two destinations marks the fifth successful collaboration between Nobu Hospitality and RCD Hotels.  The partnership commenced back in 2016 with the opening of Nobu Hotel Miami Beach and has continued to flourish over the years with the introduction of Nobu Hotel Los Cabos in 2019, Nobu Hotel Chicago in 2020, and the imminent arrival of Nobu Los Cabos Residences, 60 stunning units situated next to the hotel and overlooking the golf course, due for completion in 2023.

Trevor Horwell, Chief Executive Officer Nobu Hospitality comments, "The addition of these new mixed-use projects solidifies the mutual long-term investment that we have with RCD Hotels.  Our ownership partners are critical in our development and it's important that we work with like-minded owners who share our philosophy and passion for creating the highest quality product and guest experience for our customers."

Mr. Roberto Chapur, President of RCD Hotels says, "We are pleased to continue our thriving partnership with Nobu Hospitality with the introduction of these exciting new destinations to our existing Nobu Hotels' portfolio in Mexico, Chicago, and Miami Beach.  The expansion into the Caribbean, a region where RCD Hotels has seen much success, is a pivotal move for Nobu Hospitality and we are delighted to be collaborating with them on this project."

Video - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JQLBYBbNp6I 

