Martedì 18 Gennaio 2022
Aggiornato: 20:07
Nobu Hospitality to Launch a Hotel and Restaurant on the Stunning Island of Santorini, Greece

18 gennaio 2022 | 14.01
NEW YORK, Jan. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Nobu Hospitality, the global lifestyle brand founded by Nobu Matsuhisa, Robert De Niro, and Meir Teper, is delighted to announce its first hotel and restaurant in Greece – the Nobu Hotel and Restaurant Santorini, scheduled to open in spring 2022.

Situated on the island's captivating northeast coast, the boutique hotel houses a signature Nobu Restaurant, full-service spa, fitness facility, dual-level infinity pool, and five luxurious pool villas, and offers panoramic views of both the Caldera and Aegean Sea from its unique clifftop location in Imerovigli. Just a 10-minute drive to the charming coastal town of Oia and 20 minutes from Santorini (Thira) International Airport, the hotel is well-positioned along the famed Oia-Fira hiking trail that runs between Oia and Fira, Santorini's cosmopolitan capital.

Nobu Hospitality has entered a long-term management agreement with MonteRock International (MRI), a group with over 25 years of experience in a variety of core industries including hospitality, media, food & beverage, real estate, banking, and industrial technology.

Trevor Horwell, Chief Executive Officer Nobu Hospitality comments, "We are very excited to be coming to Santorini and to work with the local community on this exciting project. Santorini is one of the most highly regarded destinations in the world with its rare beauty, famed for its distinctive cuisine, whitewashed architecture set with a backdrop of steep cliffs, and dramatic sunsets lighting the sea and sky. We look forward to inviting locals and international travellers alike to experience the Nobu lifestyle in this special destination."

Alfredo Longo, Chief Executive Officer MonteRock International comments, "We are really proud of the rock-solid collaboration we are having with Nobu brand throughout the years, and we are now more than delighted to expand together in the hospitality industry. In this incredible 'canvas' such as the Island of Santorini, the finest of what Nobu lifestyle and cuisine have to offer would be served in a 'picture-perfect setting,' catering to every need at the highest standards."

Adding to Nobu Hospitality's European portfolio, the launch of Nobu Hotel and Restaurant Santorini marks the 26th hotel around the world and tenth hotel in the European continent, with properties in Rome, San Sebastián, and Hamburg also in development.

Video - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GudaNuSxldA 

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
