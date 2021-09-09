Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Giovedì 09 Settembre 2021
Aggiornato: 07:41
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

07:39 Covid, blitz polizia contro No Vax: perquisizioni in diverse città

07:23 No-Vax nel mirino di Polizia Postale e Digos, scattano le perquisizioni

06:58 Green pass Italia, solo scuola su tavolo Cdm

21:15 Vaccino, Salvini: "Ho fatto la seconda dose, non sono no vax"

20:50 Green pass Italia, Speranza: "Grave messaggio di ambiguità Lega"

20:36 Morto Franco Graziosi, l'attore aveva 92 anni

20:24 Reddito cittadinanza, Conte: "M5S non arretrerà mai"

20:22 Azzolina: "Giù mascherine se tutti vaccinati? Uno sbaglio"

20:10 Green pass Italia, governo frena: Lega agita la maggioranza

19:38 Libia, telefonata Draghi-Erdogan

19:13 Alitalia, incontro Ita-sindacati: nessun accordo

19:03 Germania, Merkel: "Lascio con la coscienza pulita"

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FINTECH
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECNOLOGIA
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

Nobu Ryokan Malibu Voted #1 Resort Hotel in the Continental U.S. in Travel + Leisure World's Best Awards 2021

08 settembre 2021 | 20.01
LETTURA: 2 minuti

With Nobu Hotel Miami Beach recognized top in their destination

NEW YORK, Sept. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The readers have voted, and Nobu Ryokan Malibu, a member of the Nobu Hotels collection, has been recognized as the #1 Best Resort Hotel in the Continental U.S. as well #1 Best Resort Hotel in California in Travel + Leisure's World's Best Awards 2021. The hotel also placed in the top 20 of Top 100 Hotels in the World.

Nobu Ryokan Malibu is a triumph of architectural carpentry and subdued hospitality. Having opened in 2017, this exclusive hideaway honors the traditional Japanese Ryokan, featuring teak soaking tubs, indoor/outdoor fireplaces, serene outdoor patios, timeless artwork, and gracious accents. Seamlessly blending traditional Japanese minimalism with the elegant flair of the California coastline, this adult-oriented retreat boasts a rich, natural aesthetic and an ethos of pure tranquillity, complete with personalized service and luxurious amenities.

Also awarded and recognized as among the best in their destination is Nobu Hotel Miami Beach, voted #5 of Top Hotels in Miami Beach.

"We are extremely honored to be recognized by the readers of Travel + Leisure in this prestigious survey. This is a tremendous achievement, and we would like to recognize the amazing colleagues in Malibu and Miami Beach for their hard work and dedication.  We also thank our guests and travel partners for their unwavering loyalty to the brand as well as the support and commitment provided by our hotel owners," said Trevor Horwell, CEO of Nobu Hospitality.

Travel + Leisure recognizes the top hotels, islands, cities, cruise lines, airlines, spas, and more around the globe, based on the results of the Travel + Leisure World's Best Awards 2021 readers' survey. Readers rated hotels on the following characteristics: rooms/facilities, location, service, food, value.  Travel + Leisure World's Best Awards 2021 is featured in the October issue on newsstands September 17.

 

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1611101/Nobu_Ryokan_Malibu_Ocean_Room.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1611102/Nobu_Hotel_Miami_Beach_Suite.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1611126/NOBU_Logo.jpg

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
U.S. in Travel recognized top Resort Hotel in the Continental Resort Hotel
Vedi anche
No-Vax nel mirino di Polizia Postale e Digos, scattano le perquisizioni
News to go
Covid Italia, il bollettino dell'8 settembre
News to go
11 settembre, 20 anni dopo identificate altre due vittime
News to go
Papa Francesco: "Anche oggi c'è la schiavitù"
News to go
Francia, al via maxi processo per attentati 2015
Clima, a rischio habitat marini e terrestri: allarme Ispra
News to go
Indonesia, incendio in carcere vicino Giacarta: almeno 41 morti
News to go
Paura in Messico per una violenta scossa di terremoto
News to go
Green pass Italia, tensione nella maggioranza
News to go
Afghanistan, Talebani annunciano nuovo governo: nessuna donna
News to go
Smog, nel 2019 maggiori concentrazioni medie annuali di PM2,5 al Nord
News to go
A Venezia 78 le prime immagini di 'Blanca'
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza